Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

The starting pitching that has contributed to much of the Blue Jays’ downfall this season has been better lately.

Going into Sunday’s game at Fenway Park, the Blue Jays’ starting pitchers ranked third in the majors with a 3.06 rotation ERA since Aug. 25.

On the other side of that, Toronto’s starters still ranked 29th in the majors on the whole season with a 4.76 ERA.

Knuckleball pitcher R.A. Dickey had been one of the reasons for the improved showing of late. Going into Sunday, he had four wins and a no-decision in five starts since Aug. 26.

But pitching at Fenway Park has its realities, starting with the home team, the Boston Red Sox who are pretty good at hitting. And while the Blue Jays’ company line postgame Sunday was that Dickey pitched well in a complete game except for a couple of home runs, the Blue Jays still lost 5-2 to the American League East champions.

Dickey’s start snapped a run of nine consecutive games by Blue Jays starters in which they allowed three or fewer earned runs.

The difference for Dickey was a three-run homer by Jackie Bradley Jr. in the second inning and a solo homer to David Ortiz in the sixth.

”A perfect union of a flat knuckleball and a good swing, it was an unexpected blow,“ Dickey said of Bradley’s homer that seemed to be carried deeper than expected by the wind. ”I had two outs. I had been throwing good ones, even the three previous hits were good ones.

“I threw maybe two or three that I really regret and two of them got hit out. That’s just a bizarre way to lose a baseball game. I had a good knuckleball, I’ve had a good knuckleball for quite some time, and I expected better than what I felt and what I saw the ball doing.”

“He gives up fly balls that’s part of being a knuckleballer,” manager John Gibbons said. “But he threw a tremendous game if you take away the two home runs. The problem is you can’t take away the home runs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-84

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Blue Jays (J.A. Happ, 4-6, 4.82) at White Sox (Jose Quintana, 8-6, 3.49)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ is scheduled to make his 17th start of the season Monday in Chicago against the White Sox. He has faced the White Sox just once in his career, taking a loss, going 5 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits, including two home runs, and a walk with three strikeouts.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz has resumed throwing at the team’s complex in Dunedin, Fla. He suffered an elbow injury on June 2. He was expected to need Tommy John surgery but has avoided the surgery. He is now throwing from a mound. Ortiz, who turned 40 in May, will be a free agent after the season.

--OF Kevin Pillar went 2-for-3 Sunday including his second career home run of the season. It was his second career multi-hit game, along with Aug. 24 when he had two hits against the Astros.

--CF Rajai Davis went 1-for-3 Sunday, extending his hit streak to five games, in which he is batting .389, going 7-for-18. He stole his 45th base of the season, second most in the American League.

--RHP R.A. Dickey took the loss Sunday, falling to 13-13, in an eight-inning complete game. It was his 12th career complete game and third this season. He struck out 11, the most in a game since 13 on Sept. 27, 2012, against the Pirates, while with the Mets. It was his 10th career game with 10 or more strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gives up fly balls. That’s part of being a knuckleballer. But he threw a tremendous game, two home runs. You can’t take away the home runs. We battled, but we just couldn’t get anything going against (Boston starter Felix) Doubront.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP R.A. Dickey after a 5-2 loss to Boston on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (left eye contusion) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 21. He will miss the rest of the season after being hit on the left eye by warm-up toss Sept. 20. A scan showed no fractures and there seems to be no concussion, but doctors will wait for the swelling to subside before making a final diagnosis.

--LHP Brett Cecil (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 13. He will have an MRI.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 16. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 19 to clean up cartilage. He hopes to resume swinging a bat by Thanksgiving.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left knee irritation, lower back surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had an MRI on Aug. 2 that revealed a problem with the meniscus in his knee. He is out for the season. He had a benign tumor removed from his spine in early September. No complications are expected, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

--OF Jose Bautista (left hip bone bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. The Blue Jays announced Sept. 4 that he was being shut down for the season.

--2B Macier Izturis (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that confirmed the original diagnosis. No surgery will be required, but he is out for the rest of the season.

--LHP Juan Perez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 10. He decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery and will try a rehabilitation program instead. After eight weeks of rest, the elbow will be evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (entrapped radial nerve in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is out for the season.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI on June 4 showed no tear or injury to the ligament. He started throwing on flat ground at the club training site in Dunedin, Fla., with a return next year being the target.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Darren Oliver

RHP Neil Wagner

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Ricky Romero

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Luis Perez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Josh Thole

Mike Nickeas

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Adam Lind

INF Mark DeRosa

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Anthony Gose

CF Rajai Davis

RF Kevin Pillar

OF Moises Sierra