Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

An errant warm-up toss by Anthony Goss has changed the Blue Jays outfield for the final week of the season.

The ball thrown in the middle of the first inning on Friday as the Boston Red Sox prepared to go to bat at Fenway Park struck an unsuspecting center fielder Colby Rasmus in the left eye, ending his season.

The injury does not appear serious -- no fractures or concussion symptoms have been observed -- but that will not be known for sure until he is examined again after the swelling subsides.

The Blue Jays outfield will change even more when Rajai Davis leaves the team to be with his wife, who is expecting the birth of their first child at any time.

When Davis departs, that will leave an outfield of Kevin Pillar, Gose and Moises Sierra.

Mark DeRosa and Munenori Kawasaki are the likely candidates to back up in the outfield if needed. “We’ll make do,” manager John Gibbons said.

The injury to Rasmus aside, it could be beneficial. It will give the three young outfielders a week of concentrated action that might serve as a measure of how they might be used next season.

Pillar has shown to be a fundamentally sound fielder who has surprised with his speed and arm. He has played mostly in left field for Toronto but has played all three outfield positions in the minors and played in right field in Sunday’s 5-2 loss at Boston.

Gose is a superb center fielder with a strong arm and speed and has two outfield assists in his past three games through Sunday. Sierra has raw talent with the cannon arm of a classic right fielder who is prone to the big mistake in the field and on the bases.

Pillar, who is in his first stint in Toronto, was a good minor league hitter but has not hit consistently well yet in the majors although he homered Sunday. Gose and Sierra also had a stint with Toronto last year. Gose still needs to prove he can hit major league pitching. Sierra has shown power potential, but raw is the operative word with him. The added experience of the final week of the season against teams still shooting for a playoff spot can’t hurt.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-85

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Blue Jays (Todd Redmond, 4-2, 3.82) at Orioles (Chris Tillman, 16-7, 3.70)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C J.P. Arencibia hit a solo home run and went 1-for-4 in Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. His home run, which brought the Blue Jays within 2-1 in the fifth inning, was his third against the White Sox this season and first since Aug. 23 at Houston. Manager John Gibbons believes that Arencibia can hit for a better average than his .196 batting average suggests.

“He’s got good hand-eye coordination,” Gibbons said. “He’s had a tough year striking out a lot. We just think there are some adjustments and if he makes those adjustments, he can (hit for a better average). He’s got power, but there are other parts of the game, too. He’s got hitting ability. He’s always been able to hit.”

--RHP Todd Redmond is scheduled to make his 12th start of the season for the Blue Jays on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Redmond has a 2-2 record with a 3.48 ERA in two career starts against Baltimore, striking out 13 in 10 1/3 innings and walking just one.

--LHP J.A. Happ started for the Blue Jays on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, going five innings and allowing three runs to take the loss in Toronto’s 3-2 defeat. Happ allowed a two-run home run to rookie 3B Marcus Semien in a 39-pitch second inning and gave up a solo homer to rookie RF Avisail Garcia in the fifth for what turned out to be the game-winning run for Chicago. Happ threw 110 pitches (72 strikes).

--1B Adam Lind didn’t start against the White Sox on Monday night in Chicago despite being red hot at the plate. Having LHP Jose Quintana on the mound likely played into the decision, as Lind was hitting .304 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in his previous 14 games. Lind had also reached base 35 of his last 41 games, prior to going 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter in Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

--OF Moises Sierra came into a game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field hitting .360 (27-for-75) since going 0-for-13 to start his season with the Blue Jays. Sierra, who went 0-for-3 as Toronto’s designated hitter, also led the majors with 12 doubles in September and was tied for the lead in the majors in extra-base hits (14).

--CF Anthony Gose came into a game against the Chicago White Sox Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field hitting .351 (13-for-37) in his previous 11 games, upping his overall batting average to .269 (32-for-119) and putting him second on the club in triples (4) behind only 2B Muneori Kawasaki (5). Gose, who started in center field and hit ninth on Monday night, went 0-for-3 but made a nice running catch to save a couple of runs in the second inning.

“He can do that,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He takes away hits out there. He’s got a chance to be one of the best out there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought his stuff was better than the results and what he probably felt. I just think that he needed to mix it up a little bit more and get his curveball going a little more. It makes the fastball that much better.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on LHP J.A. Happ, who three runs in Monday’s 3-2 loss to Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (left eye contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 21. He will miss the rest of the season. A scan showed no fractures, and there seems to be no concussion, but doctors will wait for the swelling to subside before making a final diagnosis.

--LHP Brett Cecil (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 13. He will have an MRI.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 16. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 19 to clean up cartilage. He hopes to resume swinging a bat by Thanksgiving.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left knee irritation, lower back surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had an MRI on Aug. 2 that revealed a problem with the meniscus in his knee. He is out for the season. He had a benign tumor removed from his spine in early September. No complications are expected, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

--OF Jose Bautista (left hip bone bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. The Blue Jays announced Sept. 4 that he was being shut down for the season.

--2B Macier Izturis (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that confirmed the original diagnosis. No surgery will be required, but he is out for the rest of the season.

--LHP Juan Perez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 10. He decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery and will try a rehabilitation program instead. After eight weeks of rest, the elbow will be evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (entrapped radial nerve in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is out for the season.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI on June 4 showed no tear or injury to the ligament. He started throwing on flat ground at the club training site in Dunedin, Fla., with a return next year being the target.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Darren Oliver

RHP Neil Wagner

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Ricky Romero

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Luis Perez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Josh Thole

Mike Nickeas

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Adam Lind

INF Mark DeRosa

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Anthony Gose

CF Rajai Davis

RF Kevin Pillar

OF Moises Sierra