Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

There may not be much to play for in the last week of the season, but the Blue Jays have one last chance to show that they can play in their own division, the American League East.

They had a good start on Tuesday, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 in 10 innings at Camden Yards in the opener of a three-game series.

The win moved them into a 9-8 lead in the season series with the Orioles. The Blue Jays have losing records against all other teams in their division. Despite beating the Orioles, they are 28-43 in the AL East overall.

The Blue Jays might have caught a break in the 10th inning on Tuesday that led to the winning run.

Jose Reyes appeared to have been picked off second in the 10th but he was called safe. Orioles manager Buck Showalter argued.

The throw did beat Reyes back to the bag but he insisted he eluded the tag of second baseman Brian Roberts.

“He didn’t touch me,” Reyes said. “I was safe.”

Manager John Gibbons agreed with Reyes and feels that he made a nice move to avoid being tagged. “I looked at the replay, and he made a nice little swim move,” Gibbons said.

The Blue Jays have five more games against AL East rivals, two at Baltimore and three at home with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They will finish the season even against the AL Central (16-16) and the AL West (17-17). They had a winning record against the National League (11-9).

But they live in the AL East and that is where their season died.

The Blue Jays finished their season against the division-winning Boston Red Sox at 8-11 and were 5-14 against the New York Yankees. They are 6-10 against the Rays.

The Blue Jays are 11-26 on the road in the division, including an 0-10 record at Yankee Stadium.

They know where they must improve next season if they are to be a postseason presence. They just have to figure out how to do it.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-85

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Blue Jays (Esmil Rogers, 5-8, 4.52) at Orioles (Bud Norris, 10-12, 4.12)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Reyes scored the game-tying and go-ahead runs in Tuesday’s win. In the 10th inning, Reyes barely avoided getting picked off at second base by Francisco Rodriguez and scored the winning run. Afterward, Reyes said he was safe. “The throw beat me, but he ... didn’t tag me,” Reyes said. “That was the right call by the umpire.”

--RHP Esmil Rogers hasn’t won in his last two starts. One of those starts came against the Orioles, where Rogers got a no-decision despite a strong six-inning effort, where he gave up three runs on five hits.

--1B Mark DeRosa came off the bench to give the Blue Jays a big boost in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Orioles. His pinch-hit single tied the game in the eighth, and his RBI single won it in the 10th. “It always feels good to come through for the team,” DeRosa said. “We’ve had a rough year. Every opportunity, you want to come through and want to do well. We find a way to keep fighting.”

--RF Moises Sierra came out of the game after spraining his ankle in the sixth. Manager John Gibbons said he’s day-to-day. Sierra got hurt when catching a fly ball from Baltimore DH Dan Johnson. Sierra moved to his right, where a clod of grass popped up and he began limping after making the catch. Rajai Davis replaced Sierra in right field.

--1B Adam Lind finished 2-for-3 in Tuesday’s win and now has gotten hits in 19 of his last 20 games against the Orioles. He’s hitting .484 (15-for-31) at Camden Yards during his last nine games there going back to September 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s really had a good year for us in limited playing time. He’s gotten some big hits along the way. He’s going to give you a good quality at-bat. The catch he made at the end of the game, that was big.” -- Manager John Gibbons, of 1B Mark DeRosa, who came off the bench to give the Blue Jays a big boost in Tuesday’s 3-2 10-inning win over the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Moises Sierra (left ankle sprain) left the Sept. 24 game. He is listed as day-to-day.

--CF Colby Rasmus (left eye contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 21. He will miss the rest of the season. A scan showed no fractures, and there seems to be no concussion, but doctors will wait for the swelling to subside before making a final diagnosis.

--LHP Brett Cecil (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 13. He will have an MRI.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 16. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 19 to clean up cartilage. He hopes to resume swinging a bat by Thanksgiving.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left knee irritation, lower back surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had an MRI on Aug. 2 that revealed a problem with the meniscus in his knee. He is out for the season. He had a benign tumor removed from his spine in early September. No complications are expected, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

--OF Jose Bautista (left hip bone bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. The Blue Jays announced Sept. 4 that he was being shut down for the season.

--2B Macier Izturis (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that confirmed the original diagnosis. No surgery will be required, but he is out for the rest of the season.

--LHP Juan Perez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 10. He decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery and will try a rehabilitation program instead. After eight weeks of rest, the elbow will be evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (entrapped radial nerve in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is out for the season.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI on June 4 showed no tear or injury to the ligament. He started throwing on flat ground at the club training site in Dunedin, Fla., with a return next year being the target.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Darren Oliver

RHP Neil Wagner

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Ricky Romero

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Luis Perez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Josh Thole

Mike Nickeas

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Adam Lind

INF Mark DeRosa

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Anthony Gose

CF Rajai Davis

RF Kevin Pillar

OF Moises Sierra