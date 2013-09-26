Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

The Blue Jays have a lot of things to fix. But unless the starting pitching is improved next season nothing else will matter.

You can talk about clubhouse culture or any of the other adjustments that should be made but general manager Alex Anthopoulos must get the starting rotation right and he knows it.

“There are so many things to point at this year but you keep going back to one aspect and how important it is,” Anthopoulos said. “We were second-to-last in starters’ ERA.”

The Blue Jays entered Tuesday with an earned-run average of 4.78 from their starters. Only the Minnesota Twins at 5.23 had a worse ERA from their starters in the major leagues. Blue Jays starters were 44-54 with 25 of those wins coming from Mark Buehrle (13) and R.A. Dickey (12).

“It’s easy to get caught up in some of the smaller things but that’s been the biggest factor in our lack of success,” Anthopoulos said. “If we had pitched better, we might still be saying we should tighten up and do other things better, but is the discussion the same? That’s not to say you don’t review all of it ... preparation, conditioning, health, whatever it might be.”

The defense has not been consistently good, but pitchers can help themselves there by pitching at a good tempo and to the correction location, both things that give the fielders a chance. Pitchers also can help themselves by fielding their positions well, which has not always been the case this season with Toronto as with other clubs. Buehrle, one of better fielding pitchers in the game, admitted earlier this season this might be his worst season fielding in his career.

Good starting pitching helps in many other aspects of the game. Too frequently this season, poor starts have had the Blue Jays chasing the game. It puts a stress on the offense to be behind before they get a chance to bat. And if the pitchers show they can hold a one-run lead it means the hitters can do those little things on offense in tight games with conviction, knowing they won’t go for nothing.

And never overlook what winning can do for clubhouse culture and attitude. And winning starts with good pitching.

The Blue Jays thought they had the rotation to do that at the beginning of the season when they revamped the staff last offseason.

“We thought we were going to have a chance to win every night because the rotation was going to be a strength,” Anthopoulos said.

But Buehrle and Dickey struggled early before setting themselves right. Brandon Morrow and Josh Johnson were both injured and did not pitch well when they were healthy. Each managed just two wins in 2013. J.A. Happ was struck on the head by a line drive on May 7 and although he has returned he still does not look like a long-term answer. Ricky Romero did not make the team out of spring training and had pitched three times for the major-league team all season entering Tuesday.

What needs to be done is obvious. How it is going to be accomplished is something that Anthopoulos must figure out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-86

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Blue Jays (Buehrle, 12-9, 4.09) at Orioles (Gonzalez, 10-8, 3.94)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Rajai Davis got the start in place of the injured Moises Sierra Wednesday against the Orioles’ Bud Norris. Davis could leave the team in the next couple of days because his wife is expecting their first child. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

--C Josh Thole replaced J.P. Arencibia on Wednesday against Baltimore. Thole was appearing in his 45th game of the season and had a career-tying high four hits and an RBI. “It was a big night for ol’ Josh,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “In fairness to Josh, he’s basically catching once every five days.”

--RF Moises Sierra has been listed as day-to-day with a sprained left ankle. He injured the ankle in the sixth inning Tuesday against Baltimore. If the injury keeps him out of the lineup for an extended period, the Blue Jays could have a shortage of outfielders. Rajai Davis also could leave the team in the next couple of days because of the birth of his first child. “We might have to get somebody here, I don’t know,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. In 31 games this season, Sierra has 27 hits, including 15 for extra bases.

--LHP Mark Buehrle, who starts the series the finale Thursday against Baltimore, won for the first time since Aug. 30 in his most recent outing Saturday against the Red Sox. Buehrle allowed just one run over six inning with five strikeouts and no walks. He is 7-7 with a 3.29 ERA in 18 career starts against the Orioles.

--RHP R.A. Dickey is on schedule to pitch the first game of Toronto’s last series of the season against Tampa Bay. On Wednesday, he used his Twitter account to console Blue Jays fans for the team’s last-place finish. “I just wanted to say publicly how great the support has been from the Jays nation despite an agonizing season,” he wrote. “You guys deserve better. Thank you and be hopeful about 2014. We will rise.” Dickey is 13-13 with a 4.27 ERA.

-1B Adam Lind has now reached safely in 37 of his past 44 games. He is also tied for the American League lead with seven home runs in September and is tied for third with 17 RBIs. He went 1-for-4 with a walk Wednesday against the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They got a couple of homers. We could have used one. Might have been a different story.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after Wednesday’s 9-5 loss to Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Moises Sierra (left ankle sprain) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25. He is listed as day-to-day.

--CF Colby Rasmus (left eye contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 21. He will miss the rest of the season. A scan showed no fractures, and there seems to be no concussion, but doctors will wait for the swelling to subside before making a final diagnosis.

--LHP Brett Cecil (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 13. He will have an MRI.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 16. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 19 to clean up cartilage. He hopes to resume swinging a bat by Thanksgiving.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left knee irritation, lower back surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had an MRI on Aug. 2 that revealed a problem with the meniscus in his knee. He is out for the season. He had a benign tumor removed from his spine in early September. No complications are expected, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

--OF Jose Bautista (left hip bone bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. The Blue Jays announced Sept. 4 that he was being shut down for the season.

--2B Macier Izturis (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that confirmed the original diagnosis. No surgery will be required, but he is out for the rest of the season.

--LHP Juan Perez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 10. He decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery and will try a rehabilitation program instead. After eight weeks of rest, the elbow will be evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (entrapped radial nerve in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is out for the season.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI on June 4 showed no tear or injury to the ligament. He started throwing on flat ground at the club training site in Dunedin, Fla., with a return next year being the target.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Darren Oliver

RHP Neil Wagner

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Ricky Romero

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Luis Perez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Josh Thole

Mike Nickeas

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Adam Lind

INF Mark DeRosa

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Anthony Gose

CF Rajai Davis

RF Kevin Pillar

OF Moises Sierra