Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

Chad Jenkins showed again on Thursday why he could be ready to play a bigger part of the Blue Jays’ plans for next season.

The right-hander was forced into action Thursday with one out in the fourth inning in Baltimore after Mark Buehrle took a drive off his right calf and was removed from the game.

Jenkins allowed one hit and had four strikeouts in 3 2/3 runless innings to lower his ERA to 2.73 in the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Orioles.

He has appeared in nine games (three starts) in two stints for the Blue Jays this season. The 33 innings he has pitched are a small sample but manager John Gibbons has seen enough to see the potential for more.

“Jenkins came in and looked great again,” Gibbons said. “He’s done a nice job this year; he really has.”

Gibbons is not certain which role Jenkins might fill next season if he remains with Toronto.

“Who’s to say?” he said. “But ... I’ve been really impressed. He’s been pretty good the whole time. He’s got good life in the zone and those guys can get guys out. It makes for tough at-bats. Ground-ball guys can get quick outs. He’s done a terrific job. He’s pitched better here than he has in the minors; maybe this is where he belongs.”

“Every time I go out there I just try to earn points,” Jenkins said. “If I throw three innings it’s a point in my favor. Tonight I almost threw four. Trying to add things up and hopefully at spring training I’ll get a fair shake at breaking something.”

He has had most success with his sinker and changeup, but on Thursday he threw more sliders and it was effective.

“I was really pleased with that,” he said. “The more I get out there the more confident I feel. The main thing is to try to stay healthy and that way my arm works the way I feel like it should work.”

So far it is working just fine.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-87

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Rays (Jeremy Hellickson, 12-9, 5.16) at Blue Jays (R.A. Dickey, 13-13, 4.27)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will be making his final start of the season in series opener with Tampa Bay. Dickey has come on in the second half and won four of his last five decisions. He lost his last start, against Boston.

--LHP Mark Buehrle left in the fourth inning Thursday after getting hit on the left leg by Steve Pearce’s liner. Buehrle recovered to make the play and throw out Pearce but came out due to a contusion on his calf. The team said it was a precautionary measure. “Got six months to recover so it doesn’t really matter,” Buehrle said. “It got me in the calf. I‘m sure it’ll tighten up and feel a little sore, but there’s nothing.”

--OF/1B Ryan Langerhans had his contract selected by the Jays from Triple-A Buffalo before Thursday’s game. The Jays moved LHP Brett Cecil from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to open up a spot on the roster.

--1B Adam Lind was held out of Thursday’s series finale in Baltimore due to a sore back. He has been on a roll of late, batting .315 in his last 17 games going back to Sept. 7.

--RHP Chad Jenkins replaced LHP Mark Buehrle and threw 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. The Orioles had banged out eight hits in 3 1/3 innings before that, but Jenkins shut them down. He came out and warmed up on the field, something that was a bit different. “It was a little weird for me,” Jenkins said. “I’ve never warmed up on the field before. I threw 20-25 pitches.”

--LHP Brett Cecil (left elbow strain) was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 26 to make room on the 40-man roster for INF/OF Ryan Langerhans.

--OF Moises Sierra (left ankle sprain) returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing one game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Got six months to recover so it doesn’t really matter. It got me in the calf. I‘m sure it’ll tighten up and feel a little sore, but there’s nothing.” -- LHP Mark Buehrle, who left in the fourth inning Thursday after getting hit on the left leg by a batted ball.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Moises Sierra (left ankle sprain) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25. He returned to the lineup Sept. 26.

--DH Adam Lind (back tightness) did not play Sept. 26 and is listed as day to day.

--LHP Mark Buehrle (right leg bruise) left his start in Baltimore on Sept. 26. It was his final start of the season.

--CF Colby Rasmus (left eye contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 21. He will miss the rest of the season. A scan showed no fractures, and there seems to be no concussion, but doctors will wait for the swelling to subside before making a final diagnosis.

--LHP Brett Cecil (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 13 and was moved to the 6-day DL on Sept. 26 to make room on the 40-man roster for INF/OF Ryan Langerhans.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 16. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 19 to clean up cartilage. He hopes to resume swinging a bat by Thanksgiving.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left knee irritation, lower back surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had an MRI on Aug. 2 that revealed a problem with the meniscus in his knee. He is out for the season. He had a benign tumor removed from his spine in early September. No complications are expected, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

--OF Jose Bautista (left hip bone bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. The Blue Jays announced Sept. 4 that he was being shut down for the season.

--2B Macier Izturis (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that confirmed the original diagnosis. No surgery will be required, but he is out for the rest of the season.

--LHP Juan Perez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 10. He decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery and will try a rehabilitation program instead. After eight weeks of rest, the elbow will be evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (entrapped radial nerve in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is out for the season.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI on June 4 showed no tear or injury to the ligament. He started throwing on flat ground at the club training site in Dunedin, Fla., with a return next year being the target.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Darren Oliver

RHP Neil Wagner

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Ricky Romero

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Luis Perez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Josh Thole

Mike Nickeas

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Adam Lind

INF Mark DeRosa

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Anthony Gose

CF Rajai Davis

RF Kevin Pillar

OF Moises Sierra

OF/1B Ryan Langerhans