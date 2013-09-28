Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

With all the uncertainty surrounding the Blue Jays as a disappointing season ends, it seems likely one familiar player will return for another season.

The Blue Jays seems likely to pick up the 2014 option on designated hitter-first baseman Adam Lind.

The club option is worth $7-million to Lind. He was batting .285/.355/.496 with 23 homers and 64 RBIs in 141 games entering a three-game season-ending home stand at Rogers Centre against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Lind didn’t play in the opener, a 6-3 Toronto win.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos did not come out and say so this week, but his answers to questions about Lind seemed to provide all the needed clues.

“I’d say that anyone who has an option that has had a good year, there’s a very strong likelihood of that option being picked up,” Anthopoulos said.

And does he feel that Lind had a good season?

“Yup, I think the numbers speak for themselves,” Anthopoulos said. “From an RBI standpoint, I think guys can debate that. Overall vs. right-handers, he hits right-handers very well. He’s given us (23) home runs, or whatever it’s been. I think the numbers will grow. I think he’s hit for more average than he has in the past and has had really good at-bats.”

Whether Lind will be able to add to his totals in the final series of the season is unknown. He missed Thursday’s series finale in Baltimore with tightness in his back that cropped up during Wednesday’s game.

Back problems have hampered Lind in recent seasons, but not so much this season.

It seems that in the ever-changing Blue Jays roster, one player who has been around for a while will return.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-87

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Rays (Chris Archer, 9-7, 3.21) at Blue Jays (J.A. Happ, 4-7, 4.85)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his 18th start of the season Saturday in the second game of the three-game series with the Rays that ends the Blue Jays’ season. Happ has been working with a lower arm slot to create a more side-to-side movement with his breaking pitches and give a little more movement to his fastball. In the two starts when he has used the different angle he is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA over a total of 12 innings against the Yankees and Red Sox. He is 1-0 with an 8.10 ERA in two starts against the Rays this season and 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA in four career starts against them. One of his starts against the Rays this season was limited to 1 1/3 innings when he took at line drive off the left side of his head at Tropicana Field on May 7. He recovered quickly from the small fracture in his skull but he took longer to recover from the sprained right knee from his fall in the incident. He did not pitch in the majors again until Aug. 7.

--3B Brett Lawrie was hit in the mouth by a pitch from RHP Roberto Hernandez in the seventh inning of Friday’s 6-3 loss over the Tampa Bay Rays. Lawrie who was spitting blood, stayed in the game and stole second. He was not removed until the ninth inning fort a defensive replacement. “He was bleeding from his lip and from inside his mouth so we took him out for precautionary reasons,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s a tough dude. Canadian. Does that surprise you that he stayed in the game for at least a while?”

--RHP Sergio Santos had his hitless streak of 12 inning snapped when 3B Evan Longoria singled against him in the ninth inning of Friday’s 6-3 win over the Rays. When 2B Kelly Johnson doubled Longoria home to end his runless string at 13 2/3 innings. He entered the game in the eighth with the bases loaded and one out and got the inning-ending double play with one pitch. He picked up his first save of the season. It was his 28th appearance of the season. He had not given up a hit since Aug. 18 at Tampa Bay. After pitching April 13, he went on the disabled list with a strained triceps and then had surgery to clean out his elbow. He did not return until Aug. 1. “Since he’s come back from his elbow issue, I’ve seen him now as good as I’ve ever seen him,” manager John Gibbons said. “Better than I’ve ever seen him. He’s got that slider, it’s unhittable.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey pitched 7 1/3 innings in Friday’s 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and finished his season at 14-13 with a 4.21 ERA. Rogers Centre had a closed roof Friday and Dickey had better results indoors this season. But he still gave up two home runs for 35 in his 34 starts this season. “I gave up a lot of home runs, a lot more than I anticipated giving up,” he said. “I need to make sure they’re solo shots (both were on Friday) so I have to limit my walks. I feel this year is really an anomaly. There’s a lot of positives I’d like to take out of the last three months. I did a pretty good job of growing over the season.” Said manager John Gibbons: “He had a good year, it was his 14th win and for a team below .500 you’ll take that. He finished strong, made all his starts, good job.”

--INF Ryan Goins was 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday’s 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. He has an eight-game hitting streak that equals his season and career high. He did it previously Aug. 23-31 in his first eight major league games. He is batting .344 (11-for-32) during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That doesn’t happen too often to them; they take away hits. That’s one of their strengths, they have great pitching and they’re a great defensive team. That happens in baseball sometimes. It’s a little different surface here than in Tampa. That’s an aberration.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after three Rays errors contributed to a 6-3 Toronto win on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Adam Lind (back tightness) did not play Sept. 26-27 and is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Mark Buehrle (right leg bruise) left the Sept. 26 game, his final start of the season.

--CF Colby Rasmus (left eye contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 21. He will miss the rest of the season. A scan showed no fractures, and there seems to be no concussion, but doctors will wait for the swelling to subside before making a final diagnosis.

--LHP Brett Cecil (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 26.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 16. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 19 to clean up cartilage. He hopes to resume swinging a bat by Thanksgiving.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left knee irritation, lower back surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had an MRI on Aug. 2 that revealed a problem with the meniscus in his knee. He is out for the season. He had a benign tumor removed from his spine in early September. No complications are expected, and he is expected to be ready for spring training.

--OF Jose Bautista (left hip bone bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 21. The Blue Jays announced Sept. 4 that he was being shut down for the season.

--2B Macier Izturis (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24.

--RHP Josh Johnson (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews that confirmed the original diagnosis. No surgery will be required, but he is out for the rest of the season.

--LHP Juan Perez (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 10. He decided not to undergo Tommy John surgery and will try a rehabilitation program instead. After eight weeks of rest, the elbow will be evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (entrapped radial nerve in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is out for the season.

--RHP Ramon Ortiz (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. An MRI on June 4 showed no tear or injury to the ligament. He started throwing on flat ground at the club training site in Dunedin, Fla., with a return next year being the target.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Darren Oliver

RHP Neil Wagner

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Ricky Romero

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Luis Perez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Josh Thole

Mike Nickeas

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Adam Lind

INF Mark DeRosa

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Anthony Gose

CF Rajai Davis

RF Kevin Pillar

OF Moises Sierra

OF/1B Ryan Langerhans