Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The season wasn’t one inning old before frustration set in for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Veteran shortstop Jose Reyes pulled up with left hamstring tightness on literally the first play of the 2014 season. Reyes hit a liner to center field that was tracked down for the game’s first out, and the 30-year-old was done for the day, replaced by Ryan Goins.

Reyes was due for his second MRI exam on the same hamstring in as many weeks. The Blue Jays didn’t wait to see the results, though, placing him on the 15-day disabled list.

“He irritated the same spot (that he hurt in spring training), so that’s a concern,” manager John Gibbons said.

The latest injury follows a season in which Reyes played only 93 games due to health problems. Reyes sat out a few exhibition games after hurting the hamstring March 22, but he returned to action in the final weekend of spring training.

“I thought I could play through it,” Reyes said. “Sometimes you’re not 100 percent and you feel like you can play, but that wasn’t the case.”

Reyes’ health is a major concern for a Jays lineup that needs him productive and quick on the basepaths to set up their batting order.

While Goins took over at shortstop Monday, newly promoted infielder Jonathan Diaz is more likely to see regular action at shortstop during Reyes’ action, Gibbons said. The manager wants to keep Goins primarily at second base.

Diaz, 28, broke into the majors with the Boston Red Sox last year, going 0-for-4 in five games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey struggled to remember more than one other game in which he issued six walks, as he did in five innings Monday against the Rays. He walked six in his final four starts of 2013 combined. “We’re Game 1 of 162 here, so nobody’s going to panic, but at the same time, there are certain things we’re going to have to address,” Dickey said. “Every team in a championship season has to work through some adversity. We’re having to do that from Day One here. It’s one game. We’ve got a long, long way to go.”

--RHP Jeremy Jeffress barely made the team’s roster out of spring training, and he didn’t help himself with a rough first outing Monday. He threw one inning and allowed three hits, three runs. He hit two batters and issued a walk. Six of the nine batters he faced reached base, putting him on a short leash at the start of the season.

--C Erik Kratz came off the bench and hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run off Rays LHP David Price in the eighth inning. Kratz, making his American League debut, stayed in the game, and he will make a case to share playing time with starter Josh Thole, who went 1-for-2 Monday.

--3B Brett Lawrie hit just .219 against left-handers last season, and he struggled Monday against Rays LHP David Price, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Most costly was a strikeout swinging on a 10-pitch at-bat to end the fourth inning -- the Jays trailed just 4-0 at the time and had two runners on with two outs.

--2B Maicer Izturis was the only Toronto player with more than one hit Monday, but it is not that surprising -- he went into the game 5-for-13 for his career against Tampa Bay LHP David Price. By comparison, CF Colby Rasmus came in 4-for-20 and went 0-for-3, and 3B Brett Lawrie came in 3-for-15 and went 0-for-4. They all will have more opportunities to face Price as the season continues.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I want to be on the field, but it’s one of those things, injuries happen, it’s part of the game, and I have to deal with it.” -- SS Jose Reyes, who landed on the disabled list after he re-injured his left hamstring in the first inning of the season opener.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH

--SS Jose Reyes (left hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1. He was due to undergo an MRI exam after leaving the March 31 game.

--RHP Casey Janssen (sore left abdomen and lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in mid- to late April.

--LHP J.A. Happ (sore back) went on the 15-day disabled list March 26.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Maicer Izturis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra