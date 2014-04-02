Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes is hopeful that he will only have to serve the minimum amount of time necessary on the 15-day disabled list, and he had reason to be optimistic Tuesday after an MRI revealed no structural damage to his left hamstring, only mild inflammation.

Reyes hopes to be back on the field with the Jays in mid-April. For the sake of comparison, he cited a similar injury he sustained with the New York Mets in 2011. He served two separate stints on the DL that year, missing a total of 29 games.

“It is a relief. That’s good news,” Reyes said Tuesday of his MRI results. “Just showed some inflammation there, no damage at all. Just need some rest, should be fine and back to playing.”

In the meantime, the Jays will move on with shortstop Jonathan Diaz, who figures to see his first extended opportunity in the major leagues. He took advantage of the opportunity Tuesday night in a 4-2 won over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, recording his first big-league hit and stealing his first base. His fourth-inning RBI-single to center field off Rays starter Alex Cobb turned out to be a valuable insurance run, as Tampa Bay nearly stormed back in the ninth inning.

“It’s pretty amazing, especially with the team that drafted me and the team that I spent so many years with,” Diaz said afterward. “It was definitely a good feeling. To get the W is even better.”

Toronto drafted Diaz in 2006, and he spent seven years with the organization before signing as a free agent with the Boston Red Sox. He made his major league debut with the Red Sox last year, going hitless in four at-bats. He got the first one out of the way Tuesday night, however, and he and the Jays hope there are a few more where that one came from.

Until Reyes is ready to return, at least.

“The thing about Johnny, he’s been around the block. He looks very relaxed,” Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He looked confident. You always look for that in first-time guys.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 2013: 12-10, 4.15 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 2013: 17-4, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Reyes was diagnosed with mild inflammation in his left hamstring after being placed on the 15-day disabled list following his first at-bat in the Jays’ season-opener March 31. Reyes is expected to miss at least the next two weeks, but an MRI taken April 1 revealed no structural damage. Reyes said the MRI results were a “relief” and hopes to return to the field after two weeks of rest.

--RHP Drew Hutchison made a successful return to the majors Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, picking up a win over the Tampa Bay Rays as he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings. It was Hutchison’s third career start without allowing a run, with the last one coming on June 15, 2012, when he lasted only 2/3 of an inning before suffering an elbow injury and undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2012. Hutchison allowed a hit to the first batter he faced Tuesday but didn’t surrender another one until there was one out in the fifth inning. He threw only 83 pitches and said he probably had more in the tank, but Toronto manager John Gibbons said there was no reason to push Hutchison too hard his first time back on the mound. “Normally when he gets rolling here, he’ll go deeper than that,” Gibbons said. “But I thought it was plenty for the first game.”

--SS Jonathan Diaz was called up to replace injured starter Jose Reyes on Monday and didn’t waste much time making an impact. He tacked on a valuable insurance run against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tuesday’s 4-2 win with his first major league hit, an RBI single to center field. Diaz, who was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2006, went on to swipe second for the first stolen base of his career. Diaz is known for his middle-infield defense, so the Jays will take whatever he can give them offensively. “He looks very relaxed,” Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He looked confident. You always look for that in first-time guys.”

--1B Adam Lind hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the 2014 season Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, leading the Blue Jays to a 4-2 win. “It took me until May to get my first home run last year,” Line said. “Nice to get it out of the way.” Six of Lind’s last seven home runs have come with runners on base, dating back to Sept. 7. Lind enjoyed a great deal of success against Tampa Bay, as he has recorded more home runs (21) and RBIs (73) against the Rays than any other opponent.

--RHP Sergio Santos recorded the fourth save of his Blue Jays career (since 2012) as he continues to fill in for injured closer Casey Janssen. Two of those four saves have now come against the Rays. Despite allowing two doubles, a walk and a run in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, Santos managed to strike out the side as he locked down the Jays’ 4-2 win. The ninth-inning opportunity marked only his eighth save opportunity since his 30-save season in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think coming out of spring training, I was just ready to go, so it was a good start. I‘m glad we got the win, and I‘m ready to get going.” -- Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison, after a 4-2 won over the Tampa Bay Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (left hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage.

--RHP Casey Janssen (sore left abdomen and lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in mid- to late April.

--LHP J.A. Happ (sore back) went on the 15-day disabled list March 26.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Maicer Izturis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra