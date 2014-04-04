Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Considering the house of horrors that Tropicana Field is for the Blue Jays, it is hard to blame manager Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons for finding solace in a series split this week.

Toronto took two of four games from the Tampa Bay Rays to open the 2014 season.

“We wanted to win (Thursday’s series finale), but against those four starters they threw at us, to get two wins, we’ve got to feel good,” Gibbons said. “Especially after getting knocked around a little bit in that first (game, a 9-2 loss). So we’re going home feeling good.”

The Blue Jays haven’t won a series at Tropicana Field since April 6-8, 2007. They are 18-47 against the Rays under Tampa Bay’s dome since July 30, 2007.

Now, Toronto will turn its eyes toward Friday’s home opener at Rogers Centre and an entirely different kind of challenge. Namely, New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

The Jays will be on the other side of Tanaka’s highly anticipated major league debut Friday night as the entire baseball world watches with great interest to see exactly what the much-hyped Japanese right-hander is capable of.

Tanaka went 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA in his last season with the Rakuten Golden Eagles, and the Yankees rewarded him with a seven-year, $155 million contract. He lived up to the expectations this spring, posting a 2.14 ERA and striking out 26 batters in 21 innings.

How will his stuff translate to the majors? Toronto will get an early feel for that Friday.

The good news for the Blue Jays is that no matter what they see out of Tanaka, they won’t have to worry about Tropicana Field for another three months. They will be back in St. Petersburg from July 11-13, just before the All-Star break.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, major league debut) at Blue Jays (RHP Dustin McGowan, 2013: 0-0, 2.45)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Maicer Izturis, who went 2-for-3 with a walk Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 7-2 loss to the Rays, recorded a third consecutive multi-hit game for the first time since Aug. 21-27, 2011, when he was with the Angels. Izturis became the first Blue Jay with three straight multi-hit games to start a season since Corey Patterson did so in 2011. Toronto’s record to start a season is five games, a mark held by current Tampa Bay bench coach Dave Martinez.

--RHP Brandon Morrow gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four batters over five innings in a loss to the Rays on Thursday. Morrow fell to 2-5 with a 6.23 ERA in his past seven starts against the Rays. Morrow really ran into trouble in only one inning, a three-run third, pitching well otherwise. “That was a tough one where you feel like you pitched better than the line,” Morrow said. “But to their credit, they didn’t give away any at-bats the whole game.”

--RHP Casey Janssen played long toss for the first time Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Janssen, on the 15-day disabled list with a lower back strain, was shut down March 29 before he began throwing again earlier this week. There is no set date for Janssen’s return to the Jays, but the club is hoping to have him back April 13, the day he is eligible to come off the DL. The next step for Janssen is pitching off a mound, and then he likely would begin a minor league rehab assignment. “I want to get comfortable on flat ground, obviously, before I get on a mound and let it rip a little bit,” Janssen said.

--RHP Dustin McGowan will make his first major league start since Sept. 26, 2011, on Friday against the Yankees. He was injured in 2012 and spent 2013 in the bullpen, but the Blue Jays put him back in the rotation after a strong spring training. The right-hander posted a 2.45 ERA in 25 2/3 innings over 25 appearances out of the bullpen last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still thought I made some good pitches. They did their job. They weren’t trying to do too much.” -- RHP Brandon Morrow, after giving up four runs on in five innings Thursday during Toronto’s 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (left hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He expects to return in mid-April.

--RHP Casey Janssen (sore left abdomen and lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He played long toss April 3. He will need a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Blue Jays, but he might be able to return in mid- to late April.

--LHP J.A. Happ (sore back) went on the 15-day disabled list March 26. He threw a bullpen session April 2.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Maicer Izturis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra