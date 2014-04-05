Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

The idea of pitching is to get hitters out.

It seems to be forgotten at times when you hear incessant chatter about radar-gun readings and guys who have stuff with “a big upside.”

But a guy like left-hander Mark Buehrle has had a pretty good career without a fastball that decorates a scoreboard with gaudy numbers. He might get his fastball up to the mid-80s on a good day.

All Buehrle does is get hitters out.

Now, at last, the Blue Jays have decided to give right-hander Chad Jenkins another chance. They called him up after Friday’s 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees when they designated for assignment right-hander Jeremy Jeffress who lights up a radar gun but allowed eight hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings this season.

Jenkins, a No. 1 draft pick in 2009, was sent to Triple-A Buffalo on option during spring training. He’s a sinkerball pitcher who has done nothing in his big-league stints to merit a demotion (he had a 2.70 ERA in 10 games last season) other than the fact that he had options left -- and perhaps because he does not throw particularly hard.

He does throw his sinker in an unusual way with his fingers not touching the seams. The action of a sinker thrown this way is sometimes called a “dry spitter.”

“It doesn’t look flashy,” Jenkins said. “Nobody gets excited when I come in to pitch. I don’t hit 95 but I’ve learned how to control the sinker and my action gets a little better and better all the time. It’s just a lot of repetition, throwing the same thing over and over again and. I‘m getting more comfortable with it.”

He also throws a changeup from the same slot as his fastball and also does not grab the seams on that pitch. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” manager John Gibbons said during spring training. “But he’s going to pitch in the big leagues for a long time, I believe. He’s got that go-to pitch, it’s a groundball pitch. It’s a reliable pitch, it’s in the zone and it’s got late life.”

And if it gets hitters out, then who cares what the radar gun says?

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-3

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2013: didn’t pitch in majors) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-1, 10.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dustin McGowan allowed eight hits and four runs in 2 2/3 innings in taking the loss as the New York Yankees ruined the Blue Jays’ home opener with a victory on Friday. But McGowan came take something from his first major league start since Sept. 26, 2011. He was tipping his pitches when he was in the stretch, which he was frequently. “I guess I was kind of setting in different spots on different pitches,” McGowan said. “It’s something I’ll look at the video tomorrow and kind of figure what I was doing wrong. I have to fix that tipping thing for sure because even I noticed after the first inning they were putting good swings on every pitch I threw and I knew something was wrong from the get-go.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his second start of the season on Saturday when he faces the New York Yankees in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He struggled on Opening Day at Tampa Bay, allowing five hits, six walks and six runs in five innings. The Rays were going after Dickey early in the count with some success. In 14 career games against the Yankees, including eight starts, Dickey is 5-3 with a 2.88 ERA.

--RHP Jeremy Jeffress was designated for assignment after giving up three hits and one run in the ninth inning of the 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday. In three outings this season, covering 3 1/3 innings, he allowed eight hits and had an earned-run average of 10.80. RHP Chad Jenkins was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place.

--RHP Chad Jenkins has been recalled from Triple- Buffalo to take the spot of RHP Jeremy Jeffress who was designated for assignment after Friday’s 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The 26-year-old is 2-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 major league games over the past two seasons that included six starts. He was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 outings last season that included three starts. Jenkins is a sinkerball pitcher who has an unusual grip in that he does not touch the seams on the pitch. That type of sinker is sometimes called a dry spitter. He was a first-round pick by the Blue Jays in 2009.

--LF Melky Cabrera hit a home run to lead off the game for the second time of his career in Friday’s 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees. His other homer to lead off a game was on May 24, 2013 against the Baltimore Orioles. Cabrera has hit safely in all five games this season and he stand to improve over last season when it was determined that a benign tumor in his spine was affecting his legs. Cabrera’s homer extended his hitting streak against the Yankees, his former team, to 14 games. He has hit in 15 of the 16 games that he has played against them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit some balls hard. But there were also some ones that just found the holes too. For me, I’ve just got to learn to get the ball back down. It was up in the zone tonight and when they’re up they get hard.” -- Blue Jays RHP Dustin McGowan after a 7-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (left hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He expects to return in mid-April.

--RHP Casey Janssen (sore left abdomen and lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He played long toss April 3. He will need a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Blue Jays, but he might be able to return in mid- to late April.

--LHP J.A. Happ (sore back) went on the 15-day disabled list March 26. He threw a bullpen session April 2.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Maicer Izturis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra