Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

TORONTO -- Infielder Maicer Izturis was one of the many disappointments for the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

He was not one of the major acquisitions but when he was signed from the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent he was expected to be a useful player who could help fill in a gap at second base.

But he had trouble adjusting to the artificial turf at Rogers Centre. He did not field very well at second base or when pressed to play third base when Brett Lawrie was injured. He did not hit much, either, batting .236 with five homers, 32 RBIs and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .597.

Izturis is a different player so far this season. So much so that manager John Gibbons put him into the No. 2 spot in the batting order for Wednesday’s 7-3 victory over the Houston Astros with the intention of “riding the hot hand.”

The 33-year-old responded by going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk and is batting .455 for the season. He had multi-hit games in five of his six starts this season. He also is playing better defensively at second base.

“He came to camp in a little better shape this year,” Gibbons said. “He’s been doing a great job.”

So look for him to say in the No. 2 hole for now. Leadoff hitter Jose Reyes is out with a hamstring strain so that Melky Cabrera who has been batting second has been moved to first in the order.

“Ride it,” Gibbons said. “For his whole career he’ been a good, solid major league player. And he’s hot right now so ride it, ride it while it lasts. He plays a pretty good second base, too.”

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 0-1, 7.20 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-1, 4.63)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Casey Janssen (back) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and will throw one more before a decision is made on the next step. “He looked good,” manager John Gibbons said. “That’s encouraging. He really picked it up today compared with his last one.” Janssen likely will need to have two minor league rehabilitation outings before returning to the closer’s role at Toronto.

--SS Jose Reyes (right hamstring strain) started to do some running on Wednesday. “On the road trip we’ll get him running the bases,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s moving along pretty good.” Reyes strained his hamstring near the end of spring training.

--LF Melky Cabrera was 2-for-5 in Wednesday’s 7-3 victory over the Houston Astros and has hit in each of the Blue Jays’ nine games this season. He is batting .325. He also stole a base on Wednesday, his first since April 12, 2013.

--RHP Neil Wagner was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday and RHP Marcus Walden was returned to the Bisons on option. Wagner was assigned to Buffalo on option during spring training and was not eligible for recall until 10 days into the season. He had two save in two appearances over 2 1/2 runless innings for the Bisons this season and going back to last season he is 18-for-18 in save opportunities for Buffalo. He was 2-4 with two saves and a 3.79 ERA in 36 outings with the Blue Jays last season. “We expect him to play a really big role for us,” manager John Gibbons said. “The reason he was sent out is that he had options and others didn‘t.” Walden who did not pitch for the Blue Jays had his contract selected from Buffalo on Saturday after RHP Jeremy Jeffress was designated for assignment. Wagner pitched two innings in relief of RHP Brandon Morrow in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over the Houston Astros and did not allow a base runner while striking out three.

--RHP Marcus Walden was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option after he did not get into a game with the Blue Jays. His contract was selected from the Bisons on Saturday after RHP Jeremy Jeffress was designated for assignment.

--RHP R.A. Dickey will start the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday after the Blue Jays’ rotation was juggled. Dickey who had a solid start against the New York Yankees in a 4-0 win last Saturday will pitch in his regular four days of rest. RHP Dustin McGowan was originally listed as the starter for Thursday but has been pushed to Friday in Baltimore against the Orioles. He is 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA against the Astros in nine career games, including seven starts, against them.

--C Dioner Navarro singled with one out in the seventh inning in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over the Houston Astros and stole second, his 11th career stolen base and his first since Sept. 7, 2009, against the New York Yankees. He scored on 3B Brett Lawrie’s first homer of the season. Navarro also doubled on Wednesday and has hit doubles in three straight games, a total of four.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good so I was throwing with some conviction and with plenty behind it.” -- Blue Jays RHP Brandon Morrow, who finished with nine strikeouts in six innings in a 7-3 Toronto win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Janssen (back) threw a bullpen April 9 and is scheduled to throw at least one more before going on a medical rehabilitation assignment.

--SS Jose Reyes (hamstring) did some running April 9 and will start to run the bases on a road trip that begins April 11 in Baltimore.

--RHP Steve Delabar (leg) took a line drive off the back of his shin in the ninth inning April 9 and he came out of the game. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP J.A. Happ (lower back tightness) is scheduled to make his second rehabilitation start for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on April 10.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Neil Wagner

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Maicer Izturis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra