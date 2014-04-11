Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays will have a decision to make soon in their starting rotation.

Left-hander J.A. Happ, who was put on the disabled list with lower back tightness, appears to be ready for a return to the majors.

But will he return to the rotation or be put in the bullpen?

Happ pitched 4 2/3 innings for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits in his second minor league rehabilitation start.

“The whole goal is to get up to the amount of pitches I need and feel healthy doing it,” said Happ, who struck out six and walked two as 63 of his 90 pitches were strikes. “Tonight, that’s where I was at. I‘m ready to take it to the next step and try to get big-league hitters out. It’s good to get some confidence back and know that I‘m physically able to handle the workload.”

Happ struck out five batters in five innings with Class A Dunedin on Saturday against Clearwater. He also allowed two runs on three hits in that outing, his first rehab assignment.

Right-hander Dustin McGowan took Happ’s spot in the rotation after he tried to gu through the injury in spring training.

“It was frustrating to not get results and not feel good and battle through that,” Happ said. “It’s good to get some confidence back and know that I‘m physically able to handle the workload. It’s now two starts where the pitch count’s kind of full, so I feel good about it now.”

“He was pretty good, much better than I saw in spring training,” Bisons manager Gary Allenson said. “One of the raps on him is he throws too many pitches per inning. He got ahead for the most part, and he got a few guys to chase the high fastball with two strikes. I’d like to see him bounce a breaking ball now and then. You might get guys to chase something in the dirt.”

Where he will have is next outing remains to be seen. But Happ sees himself as a starter.

“I haven’t prepared to be in the bullpen,” he said. “I’ve prepared to be a starter all offseason. The plan was to get right and get healthy. Hopefully things take care of themselves.”

Where and in what role Happ pitches next could depend on how McGowan does Friday in his second start of the season in Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Dustin McGowan, 0-1, 13.50 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 1-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Melky Cabrera doubled in the first inning on Thursday and has a hit in each of the Blue Jays first 10 games. He also doubled in the eighth in the 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros and after going 2-for-5 is batting .333.

--RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-2 with two walks in Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros. He has reached base safely in all 10 Blue Jays’ games this season.

--RHP Dustin McGowan had his second start of the season delayed by a day. Instead of pitching the finale of the three-game series against the Houston Astros on Thursday that allowed RHP R.A. Dickey to start on regular rest, he was given the start Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. McGowan who has battled injuries since 2008, lasted 2 2/3 innings in his first start of the season, April 4, in the Blue Jays’ home opener against the New York Yankees and allowed eight hits and four runs. He was tipping his pitches when throwing from the stretch, something he worked on between starts. McGowan is 0-3, 6.99 ERA, in 13 career games, including six starts, against Baltimore. He is 0-2, 6.55 ERA, in seven career games, including three starts, at Camden Yards.

--RHP Neil Wagner pitched two perfect relief innings in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over the Houston Astros after being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. “He brings it up there pretty good, it’s not an easy at-bat,” manager John Gibbons said. “When I sent him out in spring training, I told him that he deserved to make the team. It’s just because of the fact we had some guys who were out of options that we wanted to give them opportunity and that if we sent them out they could be claimed.” Wagner replaced RHP Marcus Walden who was returned to Buffalo on option.

--LHP J.A. Happ (lower back tightness) made his second rehabilitation start Thursday when he allowed four hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. He struck out six and walked two in the game against the Pawtucket Red Sox with 63 strikes from 90 pitches. His first rehab start was with Class A Dunedin when he allowed two runs and three hits while striking out five in five innings. “The whole goal is to get up to the amount of pitches I need and feel healthy doing it,” Happ said. “Tonight, that’s where I was at. I‘m ready to take it to the next step and try to get big league hitters out.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a real surprise when I have a knuckleball like that and we have the outcome that we had.” -- Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey, after a 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Janssen (back) threw a bullpen April 9 and is scheduled to throw at least one more before going on a medical rehabilitation assignment.

--SS Jose Reyes (hamstring) did some running April 9 and will start to run the bases on a road trip that begins April 11 in Baltimore.

--RHP Steve Delabar (leg) took a line drive off the back of his shin in the ninth inning April 9 and he came out of the game. X-rays were negative. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP J.A. Happ (lower back tightness) made his second rehabilitation start April 10 with Triple-A Buffalo and pitched 4 2/3 innings.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Neil Wagner

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Maicer Izturis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra