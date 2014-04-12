Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes continued to progress from his hamstring injury and appeared to be running pain-free prior to Friday’s game in Baltimore.

Reyes injured the leg in his first at-bat on opening day against Tampa Bay and has not played since. The team trainers have been moving Reyes along slowly because it’s still so early in the year. Reyes is hoping to return within the next few weeks, which could provide a spark if he can stay healthy.

“I felt good,” Reyes said. “When you have to deal with an injury, it’s going to be in your mind for a little while. Hopefully tomorrow, I can run a little bit faster and run the bases.”

The injury bug has followed Reyes for the past several seasons Last year, he missed 66 games with an ankle sprain. He has also played fewer than 135 games in four of the past five seasons.

However, he was optimistic he can rebound from the latest setback.

“I‘m very comfortable,” Reyes said. “I ran at a very good speed. It’s not close to what I normally do, but it’s good progress. Little by little, every single day, I‘m going to be more comfortable.”

If he is deemed healthy, the next step for Reyes could be a rehab stint in Triple-A Buffalo. However, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said weather will be a factor because he doesn’t Reyes testing the leg in too much cold weather.

“We’ll see how he bounces back tomorrow,” Gibbons said. “He’ll run the bases and we’ll see where we’re at.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-1, 6.23 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Colby Rasmus is mired in a minor slump to open the season and is batting .162. He picked up three hits, including his first homer, against Houston on Thursday. The next day, he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against the Orioles. “All in all, he’s just been missing some balls,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s very streaky. That’s what he does. He can carry you for a while with the home runs.”

--RHP Dustin McGowan bounced back from a rocky outing in his first start with a dominant performance Friday against Baltimore. He threw 6 1/3 scoreless inning, allowing five hits with two strikeouts and one walk on 90 pitches in the Blue Jays 2-0 victory. It was a much better performance than his first start when he lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. One of the issues against New York was he was tipping his pitches. He corrected that against Baltimore. “I think the most important thing is feeling good,” McGowan said. “I have the opportunity to pitch again and that’s all I can ask for. It’s something to build on. After the last one, I knew I needed to come out and have a strong showing.”

--RHP Todd Redmond has been a durable arm for the Blue Jays this season. He has not allowed a run in 6 1/s innings this season and matched his career high with 3 2/3 innings of relief April 6 against the Yankees. Even though he threw an inning against the Astros on Thursday, Toronto manager John Gibbons was prepared to use him for the series opener against Baltimore. In the end, Gibbons was able to give Redmond an extra day off in case he’s needed Saturday.

--OF Melky Cabrera picked up a single in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. The last Toronto player to open the season on a 11-game hitting streak was Alex Rios in 2007. Cabrera is batting .327 on the season in the leadoff role.

--RHP Casey Janssen, who went on the disabled list with a lower back strain and continues to progress. He will throw again Saturday as he inches closer to returning to the team. “He’ll throw a side tomorrow and we’ll see how he feels,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “We think he’s pretty close.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the most important thing is feeling good. I have the opportunity to pitch again and that’s all I can ask for. It’s something to build on. After the last one, I knew I needed to come out and have a strong showing.” -- Toronto RHP Dustin McGowan, after pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the Blue Jays took advantage of several miscues by the Baltimore Orioles for a 2-0 victory in the first of their three-game series Friday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- SS Jose Reyes (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list March 31. He did sprints prior to a game April 11. He will do more sprints and run the bases April 12 and be evaluated further. If healthy, Reyes could take a rehab assignment in Triple-A Buffalo before returning to Toronto.

--RHP Casey Janssen (back) threw a bullpen April 9 and is scheduled to throw April 12 before going on a medical rehabilitation assignment.

--RHP Steve Delabar (leg) took a line drive off the back of his shin in the ninth inning April 9 and he came out of the game. X-rays were negative. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP J.A. Happ (lower back tightness) made his second rehabilitation start April 10 with Triple-A Buffalo and pitched 4 2/3 innings.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Neil Wagner

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Maicer Izturis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra