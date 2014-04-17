Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Outfielder Melky Cabrera can finally focus on baseball again, and that focus is paying off.

After a suspension took nearly a third of his 2012 campaign and injuries robbed him of half his 2013 season, Cabrera is off to a hot start in 2014.

The left fielder led off the game Tuesday with a sharp single to center field, extending his hitting streak to a club-record 14 games to start the season.

Cabrera was hitting .346 for the San Francisco Giants in 2012 when Major League Baseball suspended him for 50 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. After signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Blue Jays the following winter, knee injuries ended his season after just 88 games. Then, it was revealed Cabrera had a tumor on his spine that required surgery last September.

But Cabrera came into spring training healthy and is off to a red-hot start. Following a 1-for-4 night Tuesday against the Twins, Cabrera is hitting .323 with four homers and five RBIs. He also drew his first walk of the season in the eighth inning.

“We actually gave him the green light there on 3-0,” manager John Gibbons said. “If you’re going to hit .330, you have to get some walks. They told me it was his first one, and I said, ‘Oh, my fault.'”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-2, 5.30 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 2-0, 1.59 ERA); Blue Jays (RHP Dustin McGowan, 1-1, 4.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-2, 7.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Reyes went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday, then repeated the same stat line Wednesday in two rehabilitation starts for Class A Dunedin. Reyes is on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener. He could rejoin the Blue Jays for their game Friday at Cleveland.

--OF Melky Cabrera led off the game with a single to center field, extending his hitting streak to a team-record 14 games. Cabrera now has a hit in every game this season.

--DH Adam Lind was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh inning due to lower-back tightness. He is day-to-day.

--3B Brett Lawrie’s grand slam in the top of the ninth inning was his second career grand slam and first since Aug. 10, 2011.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo before the game Tuesday. He started at second base and hit second in the lineup. Kawasaki was needed after 2B Maicer Izturis was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday after tearing the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee Sunday when he slipped on the dugout steps at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Izturis could miss the remainder of the season.

--RHP Marcus Walden, designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, was claimed off waivers by the A’s on Wednesday. Walden, 25, was 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in three relief appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this season. He went 6-14 with a 3.71 ERA in 26 starts for Double-A New Hampshire last year.

--RHP Jeremy Jeffress cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just took a little bit to get used to (Twins starter Phil Hughes). We didn’t take (batting practice) today. We rolled into town, hit in the cages and just rolled right out into the game. Once we got a couple of hits, it just started snowballing.” -- 3B Brett Lawrie on Toronto’s breakout sixth inning Tuesday in a 9-3 win.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Adam Lind (lower-back tightness) left the April 15 game. He is day-to-day.

--2B Maicer Izturis (torn lateral collateral ligament in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He might miss the rest of the season. He will seek a second opinion before having surgery.

--SS Jose Reyes (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, and he could be activated as soon as April 18.

--RHP Casey Janssen (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15. He could rejoin the Blue Jays later in the week of April 14-20.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Neil Wagner

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Jonathan Diaz

SS Ryan Goins

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra