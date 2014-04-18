Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher R.A. Dickey is only two years removed from a Cy Young Award when he went 20-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 2012 with the New York Mets.

But those days are fading further into the rear-view mirror.

After a so-so 2013 (14-13, 4.58 ERA), Dickey has gotten off to a rough start in 2014. In the final year of a two-year contract he signed with Toronto following his Cy Young season with the Mets, Dickey dropped to 1-3 this season, losing the opener of a day/night doubleheader Thursday against the Minnesota Twins.

His line Thursday: 4 1/3 innings, five runs (all earned), seven hits, five walks and four strikeouts. The Blue Jays ended up losing 7-0 in the first game and 9-5 in the second.

The walks didn’t kill Dickey Thursday -- only one of them came around to score -- but they did blow up his pitch count. He threw 112 pitches, 67 of them strikes, in the abbreviated outing.

“I think the knuckleball has been moving a lot,” Jays catcher Josh Thole said. “It’s not like it’s been moving ball to ball and it’s not even close. It’s been moving a lot, more so than I’ve seen in the past. That’s been the contributing factor to the walks.”

Jays manager John Gibbons gave Dickey a vote of confidence both during and after the loss Thursday. Dickey allowed five straight hitters to reach base in the fifth inning, but Gibbons let him try to work out of it. A bases-loaded double ended Dickey’s day, but Gibbons said he isn’t worried about the veteran knuckleballer.

“Dickey is our guy. It’s early, he’s here to get out of those innings,” Gibbons said. “He ain’t going anywhere, I’ll tell you that. He’ll be fine.”

Dickey credited Twins hitters for laying off his best pitches when he was ahead in the count early, saying he just couldn’t quite “put it all together.”

”You’re just not putting the whole game together. I pitched four good innings and I‘m letting some external something impact the inning,“ Dickey said. ”Whether it’s a ball that should have been a strike or a ball that gets through a hole.

“But we’re fortunate the other guys are going well. This won’t remain this way; it’s just tough to weather.”

With his knuckler moving better than it was at this time last year, the hope is Dickey will get on track sooner rather than later.

“I’ve got 190 innings left, so I truly believe all the peripheral numbers will even out,” Dickey said. “I‘m traditionally a slow starter, so hopefully I can get back on track next time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-8

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchinson, 1-1, 3.68 ERA) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-0, 5.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Colby Rasmus returned to the lineup Thursday, playing both games of the doubleheader as Toronto’s designated hitter. He left the game last Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles with tightness in his left hamstring. He did not play in the series opener against the Twins on Tuesday.

--OF Anthony Gose was added to the roster as the Blue Jays’ 26th man for the second game of the doubleheader Thursday. He started game two in center field.

--RHP R.A. Dickey allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings of work in game one of the doubleheader Thursday. Dickey has a record of 1-3 and has allowed at least five earned runs in three of his four starts this season.

--RHP Todd Redmond may have been the Blue Jays MVP Thursday, pitching 3 2/3 innings of relief in game one of the doubleheader -- saving the rest of the Blue Jays’ bullpen for the nightcap. He allowed two runs, both unearned, on three hits. He also struck out three. His innings were crucial; the Jays used six relievers in the second game Thursday night.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion reached base four times in the second game of the doubleheader and is hitting .375 with two doubles, four walks and four RBIs over his last six outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a crappy inning on a crappy day.” -- Manager John Gibbons, talking about an eighth inning in which his bullpen walked eight batters and threw three wild pitches in the second game of a doubleheader. The Blue Jays lost both games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Adam Lind (lower-back tightness) left the April 15 game. He is day-to-day. He did not play in either game of the doubleheader April 17.

--OF Colby Rasmus (left hamstring) left the game April 13. He did not play April 15 but returned to the lineup as designated hitter in game one of the doubleheader April 17.

--SS Jose Reyes (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15. Originally expected to rejoin the Blue Jays in Cleveland on April 18, Reyes is now expected to meet the team in Cleveland April 19.

--RHP Casey Janssen (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down for at least a few days on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain.

--2B Maicer Izturis (torn lateral collateral ligament in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He might miss the rest of the season. He will seek a second opinion before having surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Neil Wagner

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Jonathan Diaz

SS Ryan Goins

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra

OF Anthony Gose