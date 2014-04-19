Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Toronto Blue Jays could not have had a bigger contrast between the performance of their bullpen in a 24-hour span. Not surprisingly, the bad bullpen resulted in a Toronto loss while the good bullpen led to a Toronto win.

The good bullpen showed up Friday night in a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians. In that game four Blue Jays relievers combined to pitch 3 2/3 scoreless innings on two hits. It wasn’t easy, especially with right-handed closer Sergio Santos on the mound in the bottom of the ninth, but Santos somehow wiggled out of a jam in which he gave up a double and two walks without allowing a run.

“It got a little hairy there but the bottom line is he got it done,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons.

Santos picked up his fifth save, and in so doing, he was able to put some distance between himself and his rocky outing Thursday in Minnesota.

In his appearance in Minnesota, Santos faced three batters, walked all three of them, threw three wild pitches and gave up three runs. In that game, a 9-5 Toronto loss to the Twins, Santos and five other relievers combined to give up six runs on two hits and eight walks.

For his part, Santos said when he took the mound Friday in Cleveland he had already put his rocky appearance in Minnesota behind him.

“I didn’t think about that once,” he said. “The second I left Minnesota, all that stuff was left there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle 3-0, 0.86 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber 1-1, 5.40 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Reyes was activated off the disabled list following Friday’s game. Reyes had been on the DL since straining his left hamstring in his first at-bat on Opening Day.

--DH Adam Lind was placed on the disabled list following Friday’s game due to tightness in his lower back. Lind was forced out of Tuesday’s game in Minnesota due to the condition.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo following Friday’s game. Kawasaki’s contract was purchased from Buffalo on April 15.

--1B Juan Francisco was selected from Triple-A Buffalo following Friday’s game. Francisco was hitting .349 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 43 at bats at Buffalo.

--INF Maicer Izturis (knee) was moved to the 60-day disabled list following Friday’s game. The move was necessary in order to add 1B Juan Francisco to the 40-man roster when he was selected from Triple-A Buffalo following Friday’s game.

--OF Anthony Gose was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo prior to Friday’s game. Gose had served as the 26th man in the doubleheader against Minnesota on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The second I left Minnesota, all that stuff was left there.” - Blue Jays’ reliever Sergio Santos, on pitching a scoreless inning Friday after yielding three runs against the Twins on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (hamstring) was activated off the disabled list April 18.

--DH Adam Lind (back) was placed on the disabled list April 18.

--INF Maicer Izturis (knee) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on April 18.

--OF Colby Rasmus (left hamstring) left the game April 13. He did not play April 15 but returned to the lineup as designated hitter in game one of the doubleheader April 17.

--RHP Casey Janssen (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down for at least a few days on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Neil Wagner

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Jonathan Diaz

SS Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

1B Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra