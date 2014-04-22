Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Blue Jays were closing in on a three-game series sweep of the Cleveland Indians Sunday when the unexpected happened. Reliable left-handed reliever Aaron Loup started walking hitters.

With two outs and nobody on base and the Blue Jays leading 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Loup walked three batters in a row -- catcher Carlos Santana, left fielder Michael Brantley and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, loading the bases.

Loup still seemed to be in a good position because the next hitter was right fielder David Murphy, a left-handed hitter who came into the game hitting .188 vs. left-handers. But Murphy lined a bases-clearing double down the left-field line to give Cleveland a 5-4 lead in a game the Jays would lose 6-4.

“Walks hurt you. These guys laid off it pretty good,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons of the Indians’ hitters, “and of course Murphy ends up getting the big hit there.”

It was a tough loss because Loup came into the game having allowed just two hits in eight innings over his seven appearances this year.

Despite the loss, the Blue Jays still had a solid road trip that ended Sunday. They went 5-4 on a nine-game trip to Baltimore, Minnesota and Cleveland.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 1-1, 6.28 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-3, 6.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Morrow pitched well enough to win Sunday, holding Cleveland to two runs on three hits in five innings. Morrow didn’t get the win, and neither did the Blue Jays, losing 6-4. Despite a 3.83 career ERA in seven career starts vs. Cleveland, Morrow has never beaten the Indians. He is 0-2 vs. Cleveland.

--RF Jose Bautista walked twice and had an RBI single Sunday against Cleveland. The two walks increased Bautista’s season total to 23, the most in the majors. He has reached base safely in all 19 of the Blue Jays’ games this year.

--SS Jose Reyes had a single, a double and an RBI in five at bats Sunday. In his first two games back after being activated off the disabled list Saturday Reyes was 3-for-10.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion, who has hit 78 home runs over the last two seasons, has yet to hit his first home run this year. When he does, it will be the 125th of Encarnacion’s career with the Blue Jays, which will tie him with Fred McGriff for 10th place on the club’s all-time list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Walks hurt you. These guys laid off it pretty good. And, of course, Murphy ends up getting the big hit there.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, after Blue Jays reliever Aaron Loup walked three batters in the eighth before David Murphy hit a three-run double to give Cleveland a 5-4 lead Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (hamstring) was activated off the disabled list April 18.

--DH Adam Lind (back) was placed on the disabled list April 18.

--INF Maicer Izturis (knee) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on April 18.

--OF Colby Rasmus (left hamstring) left the game April 13. He did not play April 15 but returned to the lineup as designated hitter in game one of the doubleheader April 17.

--RHP Casey Janssen (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down for at least a few days on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Neil Wagner

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Jonathan Diaz

SS Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

1B Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra