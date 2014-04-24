Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays will have to sort out the starting rotation soon.

Right-hander Dustin McGowan admits that in his four starts this season, he begins to feel some fatigue after about 60 pitches.

“My body just feels like it’s run out of steam just a little bit,” he said after allowing six runs in four-plus innings to squander a 6-1 lead in the Blue Jays’ 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. “I shouldn’t be feeling like that. I should be at the point where I can go 90 to 100 pitches, especially the way my arm feels, it feels great.”

McGowan, who has battled injuries since 2008 and is having his first chance to stay in the starting rotation since then, did not factor in the decision. The loss was left to right-handed reliever Todd Redmond, who allowed the grand slam to Nelson Cruz that turned the game. Redmond, who is a candidate to start, allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning and had his earned-run average go from 0.68 to 2.57.

“He struggled,” manager John Gibbons said. “The big point of the game, you know we score six (in the second) and then we come back and give them two right back (in the third). But with Baltimore, they’ve got arguably the best offense in baseball. And they’re even doing it without (third baseman Manny) Machado over there. In the homer-dome, even though you’re up 6-1, you really don’t feel that good so early in the game because you know what those guys are capable of over there.”

Toronto has starting options. Left-hander J.A. Happ has returned from the disabled list now that he has overcome a sore back and he allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings on Wednesday. Happ has been a starter for most of his career.

Marcus Stroman and Chad Jenkins are among the possibilities at Triple-A Buffalo.

But for now, Gibbons said he still has faith in McGowan.

“I know it’s in there,” Gibbons said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 0-2, 4.42 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-1, 3.60)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his fifth start of the season in Thursday night’s finale of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. He pitched six innings -- no runs, four hits, two walks and five strikeouts -- in a no-decision in the Orioles’ 2-1 win at Camden Yards on April 12.

--RF Jose Bautista was 2-for-3 with two walks in Wednesday’s 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles and has reached base in all 21 of the Blue Jays’ games this season. It is the second-longest on-base streak to open a season in club history, exceeded only by CF Vernon Wells’ 29-game streak in 2006. Bautista leads the majors in walks this season with 27.

--LF Melky Cabrera was 3-for-5 with a double in Wednesday night’s 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has hit in 20 of Toronto’s 21 games this season. He has multiple hits in 11 of those games. His 34 hits are the most in the opening month of a season since 2B Aaron Hill had 38 in 2009.

--RHP Dustin McGowan, who took a 6-1 lead into the third inning, lasted three batters into the fifth inning and did not factor in the decision in Wednesday night’s 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed five hits and six runs in four-plus innings and his earned-run average is 6.88 in four starts. McGowan, who has battled injuries since 2008 and has not had a full major-league season in that time, is finally getting a chance to stay in the major-league rotation. He admits to some fatigue as a start progresses. “The arm feels great,” McGowan said. “But sometimes the ball feels it’s not coming out just right after about 60 pitches. I’ve got to get past that hurdle at some time.”

--3B Brett Lawrie hit a three-run homer for the second game in a row in Wednesday night’s 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He had his first three-hit game of the season (3-for-5) and is batting .165. He leads the team with 21 RBIs. He also hit a three-run homer in Tuesday night’s 9-3 win over the Orioles. He has five home runs for the season after hitting back-to-back homers for the second time this season. He has 15 RBIs in his past nine games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Very rarely do you get 16 hits and no errors and you don’t win the game, put it that way.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after Wednesday’s 10-8 loss to Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Adam Lind (back) was placed on the disabled list April 18.

--INF Maicer Izturis (knee) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on April 18.

--RHP Casey Janssen (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down for at least a few days on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Neil Wagner

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Jonathan Diaz

SS Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

1B Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra