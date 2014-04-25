Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays’ bullpen has been a source of strength. It was solid last season and started this season that way.

But starting pitchers being forced from games early is going to take a toll. And in the final two games of the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, the worst was realized.

The Blue Jays could not blame their starter Thursday. They had six good innings from right-hander Drew Hutchison, who handed off a 3-2 lead to the bullpen in the seventh inning.

After right-hander Neil Wagner yielded a one-out double, left-hander Brett Cecil was summoned. He had not allowed a run in his first 8 2/3 innings this season, had retired eight of his 10 first batters and had stranded all eight of his inherited runners.

But on Thursday he did not retire a batter, allowing two walks (one intentional) and two hits. He was charged with four runs and took his first loss of the season as the Jays lost 11-4.

“I didn’t really have a good feel for anything,” Cecil said.

Manager John Gibbons said he still has faith in the bullpen.

“There’s going to be some blips every now and then,” Gibbons said. “I still think our bullpen stacks up as good as anybody’s out there. ... But no, I‘m not really worried about the bullpen.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-0, 3.33 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 4-0, 0.64)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion did not have an RBI in his first 12 games this season. But he entered Thursday’s series finale, an 11-4 loss to the Orioles, with nine RBIs over his past nine games. He had no RBI on Thursday in going 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. LF Melky Cabrera was thrown out at home in the first inning trying to score from first on Encarnacion’s double.

--3B Brett Lawrie had a three-run homer in each of the first two games of the three-game series against the Orioles, the second time this season he has homered in back-to-back games. He was 0-for-4 Thursday in an 11-4 loss to the Orioles and has five home runs and a team-leading 18 RBI despite a .157 batting average.

--C Josh Thole is batting .526 (10-for-19) in his first eight games this season. The left-handed hitter is batting .500 (3-for-6) with a walk against left-handed pitchers. He did not play Thursday in Toronto’s 11-4 loss to the Orioles.

--LF Melky Cabrera singled in the third inning of an 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday and has hit in 21 of Toronto’s 22 games. He has 35 hits this month, the most by a Blue Jay in the season’s first month since 2B Aaron Hill had 38 in 2009.

--RF Jose Bautista hit an RBI single in the eighth inning of an 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday and has reached base in all 22 games. He has reached base in 47 of his first 99 plate appearances of the season. The club record to open a season is held by CF Vernon Wells, who reached base in the first 29 games in 2006.

--LHP Mark Buehrle will put his four-game winning streak on the line in his fifth start of the season in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Rogers Centre. Buehrle is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in one start at home. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA in 24 games, including 23 starts, against Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s going to be some blips every now and then. I still think our bullpen stacks up as good as anybody’s out there. ... But no, I‘m not really worried about the bullpen.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after his relievers contributed to an 11-4 loss to Baltimore on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Adam Lind (back) was placed on the disabled list April 18.

--INF Maicer Izturis (knee) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on April 18.

--RHP Casey Janssen (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down for at least a few days on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Neil Wagner

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Jonathan Diaz

SS Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

1B Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra