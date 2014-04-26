Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- At last right-hander Chad Jenkins will get his chance with the Toronto Blue Jays this season.

He was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to help replenish a beleaguered Toronto bullpen after Friday night’s 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Jenkins did not deserve to be in Buffalo in the first place. Not based on his 2.70 ERA in 10 games, including three starts, with Toronto last season.

But he had options and Blue Jays management likes to take the path of least resistance so the team can hold onto guys like right-handers Jeremy Jeffress (who was designated for assignment recently and is out of the organization) and Esmil Rogers, who can light up a radar gun even if they have no idea about how to pitch.

Right-hander Neil Wagner, who pitched in the past two games for the Blue Jays, was returned to Buffalo, for now, not based on performance but because he has options. “He’ll be back,” manager John Gibbons said.

The problem is that Rogers remains - but not on merit. One day it may become apparent why the Blue Jays cling to Rogers, but so far the evidence is skimpy. He is 0-0 with a 6.23 ERA. He has 13 strikeouts in 13 innings but also has allowed 18 hits, including four home runs, and four walks.

The last time the Blue Jays tried to call up Jenkins he had not been at Triple-A Buffalo for the required 10 days after being optioned out.

Jenkins does not make an impression with his radar gun readings but he does get hitters out with a heavy sinker. He also has a slider and a changeup that needs developing.

He has a 2.30 ERA at Buffalo in eight games, including a start. Gibbons sees him helping Toronto most right now as a reliever. His start for Buffalo this season was a five-inning win (three hits and one run, on a homer) against the Boston’s affiliate Pawtucket.

Gibbons has wanted to see Jenkins in his bullpen. Now he has him.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 0-2, 7.71 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Brandon Morrow, 1-1, 5.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Morrow will make his fifth start of the season on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Morrow is looking for his first win since April 9. In his last start, April 20, he needed 95 pitches to go five innings in which he allowed three hits, two walks and two runs at Cleveland. He did not factor in the decision in a 6-4 Toronto loss. Morrow is 1-3, 7.99 ERA, in 17 career outings against the Red Sox, including nine starts.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) is expected to resume throwing in the bullpen. Manager John Gibbons said that the closer will throw at least two bullpen sessions before going out on a rehabilitation assignment. “I don’t see him back here in the next couple of weeks,” Gibbons said after referring to the time Janssen missed in spring training as well as during the season.

--DH Adam Lind (back) is swinging a bat and is feeling better. But manager John Gibbons said he has not started running yet.

--RF Jose Bautista doubled in the fourth inning of Friday night’s 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox and has reached base in all 23 games. But, with one out, after 1B Edwin Encarnacion walked and with C Dioner Navarro batting, Bautista was caught trying to steal third. Manager John Gibbons was not pleased with the attempt, considering the Blue Jays were behind 5-0. Asked what Bautista was thinking, Gibbons said: “I have no idea. It wasn’t smart, winning baseball and he won’t do it again.”

Red Sox RHP Jake Peavy, who earned the win, said: “I think they were a little bit hesitant after [Bautista] tried to steal third. That was a shot in the arm for us. They need base runners, and one big swing of the bat. You’ve got to keep that team in the ballpark, that’s the game plan going in is keep the speed guys off base and keep the rest of the guys in the ballpark and you feel like you’ve got a chance.”

--RHP Neil Wagner who pitched 1 1/3 innings in Friday’s 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox and also pitched one-third of an inning in Thursday’s 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo after the loss to Boston. RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Buffalo to give a fresh arm to an overworked bullpen. Wagner has options left where others in the bullpen don’t so he was an obvious choice to be demoted. “He’s the man,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’ll be back.”

--RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo after Friday’s 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He will provide a fresh arm for a Toronto bullpen that has been used frequently this season because the starters are not going deep into games. Jenkins is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in eight outings, including one start, with Buffalo this season. Last season, he was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in a 10-game stint with Toronto that included three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Two of the three walks scored. I think the game was kind of decided in the second inning there, a couple of those two bloop singles finding holes. Sometimes you have to have the luck on your side. I wasn’t hitting the spots the way I was in the past and then when I did they got some base hits.” -- Mark Buehrle, after yielding six earned runs in 5.13 innings in Friday’s 8-1 loss to Boston.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He is expected to have at least two bullpen sessions -- the first possibly this weekend -- before going out on a medical rehabilitation assignment.

--1B Adam Lind (back) was placed on the disabled list on April 18. He has started to swing a bat but is not yet running.

--INF Maicer Izturis (knee) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on April 18.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Jonathan Diaz

SS Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

1B Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra