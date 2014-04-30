Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chris Getz was summoned from Triple-A Buffalo and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup as the Blue Jays starting second baseman.

Getz hit .309 with two doubles and six stolen bases in 18 games in the International League.

“We need more production from the bat over there,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He was swinging really well down there. That’s why we signed him in case there was an opportunity. We’ll see what he can do for us.”

While Getz was hitting well for the Bisons, he has never been considered an offensive threat in the majors. He hit .220 with eight extra-base hits in 78 games last season with Kansas City. He ended a 954 at-bat drought without a home run on April 16.

Getz had a .273 slugging percentage last year with Kansas City and entered Tuesday with a .309 slugging percentage in 449 games in the majors with the Royals and White Sox.

The Blue Jays signed Getz, 30, to a minor league contract in January and invited him to spring training.

Getz went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt in the 10-7 loss Tuesday to the Royals. Getz lost an infield RBI single in the second inning, which the Royals challenged. The call was overturned as Getz was ruled out at first base.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-1, 3.46 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jose Bautista homered, his eighth, in the first inning. He is four shy of tying Jesse Barfield, 179, for fifth on the Blue Jays’ all-time list. Bautista has reached base safely in all 26 games this year and has a season-high nine-game hitting streak. He tops the majors with 29 walks, drawing two more on Tuesday.

--LF Melky Cabrera doubled, tripled and drove in two runs to raise his average to .347. He leads the majors with 41 hits. He has a hit in 25 of the Blue Jays’ first 26 games.

--2B-SS Ryan Goins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Goins, a rookie, hit .150 in 24 games with one RBI, striking out 13 times in 60 at-bats. “We need to get Goins’ bat going,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We thought it was for his own good. We’re looking out for his best interest, too.”

--RHP Mickey Storey was released by the Blue Jays to make space on the 40-man roster for 2B Chris Getz. Storey had a 6.75 ERA in three relief appearances last season with Toronto. Storey was 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 26 relief appearances in 2012 with the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was great. It turned out it was a crappy game, but was fantastic.” -- Manager John Gibbons, of RHP Dustin McGowan, who limited the Royals to three hits and three runs, one unearned, in six-plus innings, but had to settle for a no-decision Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He threw a bullpen session April 27 and is expected to start a new rehab assignment starting April 28.

--1B Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He started to swing a bat April 25 but was not yet running.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Chris Getz

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

1B Juan Francisco

2B Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Moises Sierra