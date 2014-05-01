Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals may not have wanted Kevin Seitzer, but the Toronto Blue Jays welcomed him with open arms.

Seitzer was an acclaimed hitting coach with the Royals for four years from 2009-12, but was let go after that season.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was the Royals bench coach from 2009-11, so when Seitzer became available he jumped at the chance of bringing him to Toronto.

“Guys love him,” Gibbons said. “He’s doing a good job with these guys. We’re glad we’ve got him. I saw what he did when I was here coaching.”

The Blue Jays entered Wednesday night third in the American League in slugging percentage, fifth in runs and second in home runs.

One of the reasons the Royals gave for dismissing Seitzer was the club did not hit enough home runs. That did not bother Gibbons.

”My thinking was just the opposite,“ Gibbons said. ”I thought that we were hitting too many home runs and not good enough complete hitters. It was working when you faced the lesser pitchers, but when you get into games against the better pitchers that make less mistakes there’s other ways you’ve got to beat those guys cause they’re not going to give up a lot of home runs.

“This is a tough park (Kauffman Stadium) to hit a home run. I don’t care who you are. In our whole division, all the parks are home-run hitting parks. Sometimes you can get carried away with that. There are times you just take the little simple base hit up the middle or the other way or something like that to beat the good ones.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-15

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 4-1, 2.16 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-1, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Brett Lawrie, who started the first 26 at the hot corner, was held out of the lineup with tightness in his back. While Lawrie was struggling with a .192 batting average, he had six home runs and led the club with 20 RBIs.

--INF Juan Francisco, who had started three games at first and was the designated hitter for six games, made his first start of the season at third base. Francisco had played 123 games at third base prior to this year. He started 29 games at third base last season with the Braves and four with the Brewers.

--DH Moises Sierra, although he is hitting just .059 and hitless in his past 17 at-bats, made his second start as the designated hitter. The Blue Jays bench consisted of only backup C Josh Thole and INF Jonathan Diaz. Thole ended up pinch hitting in the ninth for Diaz, who played outfield for the first time in the majors. Diaz replaced LF Melky Cabrera, who left in the sixth after being struck in the left shin by a pitch.

--RHP Casey Janssen, who is on the disabled list with a back injury, threw a bullpen session before the game Wednesday. He will throw another bullpen on Friday and could leave this weekend to commence a minor league rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We left some guys on, but they throw some pitching at you. They’ve got some big-time arms. They’re good. They’ve got a real shot at this (American League Central) division over here. They’re great competitors. They battle you and they’re going to get their bats going. They can shut you down with their pitching staff.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on the Kansas City Royals after a 4-2 loss on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Brett Lawrie (back tightness) did not play April 30.

--LF Melky Cabrera (left shin) left the game April 30 after being hit with a pitch. X-rays were negative.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He threw another bullpen session April 30 and is scheduled to throw another bullpen May 2. If he has no setbacks, he could leave after that for a minor league rehab assignment.

--1B Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He started to swing a bat April 25 but was not yet running.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18.

