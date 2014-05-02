Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Anthony Gose is back with the Toronto Blue Jays and started in left field on Thursday night with Melky Cabrera still ailing after being hit in the left shin by a pitch Wednesday.

The Blue Jays made four roster moves on Thursday. In addition to recalling Gose, they purchased the contract of utility player Steve Tolleson from Triple-A Buffalo, they optioned infielder Jonathan Diaz to Buffalo and designated outfielder Moises Sierra for assignment.

Gose started one game in center earlier this season as part of a doubleheader and walked three times and stole a base. He was hitting .235 with the Bisons, while striking out 21 times in 68 at-bats. In 109 games and 315 at-bats in the majors, he has a career .238 average.

“With Gose, Melkly’s a little banged up,” Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We don’t think it’s going to be long. It gives us some flexibility out there in the outfield. He and Tolley can play out in left field, platoon that spot. That’s basically it. We’re looking to beef up the offense. It adds a little team speed, which we don’t have much of.”

Sierra hit .059 in 13 games, going 2-for-34 with no extra-base hits. Diaz hit .176 in 22 games, with one extra-base hit in 34 at-bats.

Gose responded with two hits, including a double, and driving in two runs in the 7-3 victory over the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Brandon Morrow, 1-2, 6.04 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-2, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Melky Cabrera did not play Thursday after leaving the game Wednesday when he was struck in the left shin by LHP Danny Duffy’s first pitch in the sixth inning. Manager John Gibbons said Cabrera should be ready to return to the lineup Friday at Pittsburgh. “It got him pretty good, but no crack or anything,” Gibbons said. “You never know when he goes down like that. Duffy brings it up there pretty good and it got him square. But they X-ray those things right away.”

--LHP A.J. Happ will start Monday at Philadelphia as the Blue Jays will experiment with a six-man rotation. Happ, who made three relief appearances, was 5-7 with a 5.46 ERA in 18 starts last season.

--INF/OF Steve Tolleson was summoned from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was hitting .236 with a .345 on-base percentage in 19 games. Tolleson has a career .225 average in 54 games in the majors with the Orioles and Athletics. His last game in the major was Sept. 25, 2012 against the Blue Jays. “We brought up Tolleson, maybe get a little more offense out of that spot,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Going into National League parks (the next five games), he can play anywhere. Hopefully he does something.”

--OF Anthony Gose, who was a 2008 second-round pick of the Phillies, was recalled from Buffalo, where he was hitting .235 with three doubles, one triple, 10 runs and four stolen bases in 19 games. He has swiped 254 bases in the minors. In the majors, Gose has struck out 97 times in 318 at-bats. “The kind of player he’s got to be, he’s got to eliminate those,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “You want him on base. You ain’t getting on base when you’re striking out. We know he’s good on the bases. He can play some defense. It’s like anyone else. When it comes down to it, in the big leagues it’s about production. It’s no secret. You can hope guys are going to do something, but eventually it’s all about production. That’s why it’s so hard to stay in the big leagues for any length of time. That’s why guys come and go, bounce up and down. A big part of it is getting that opportunity, but when you get it you’ve got to take advantage of it. It’s hard to play in this league for any length of time.” Gose produced in the 7-3 victory Thursday at Kansas City, going 2-for-4 with a single, double and drove in a pair of runs. He also threw out a runner at the plate and made five catches.

--OF Moises Sierra went 0-for-4 Wednesday to extend his hitless streak to a career-worst 17 at-bats and was designated for assignment Thursday. Sierra, 25, hit .059 in 34 games, striking out nine times in 34 at-bats. “He was scuffling,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “In all fairness to him in the role he was in, not able to get some steady at-bats. It’s awful tough for a young guy trying to establish himself. That’s not easy.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d rather give up 10 hits and no walks. I hate walks, make them earn it.” -- Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle after a 7-3 won over Kansas City on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Brett Lawrie (back tightness) did not play April 30 but was back in the lineup May 1..

--LF Melky Cabrera (left shin) left the game April 30 after being hit with a pitch and missed the May 1 game. X-rays were negative.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He threw another bullpen session April 30 and is scheduled to throw another bullpen May 2. If he has no setbacks, he could leave after that for a minor league rehab assignment.

--1B Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He started to swing a bat April 25 but was not yet running.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Chris Getz

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

INF/OF Steve Tolleson