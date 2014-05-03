Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- With interleague play facing his Blue Jays for seven games, Toronto manager John Gibbons is looking to coax a little more offense out of his lineup with the team entrenched in a 3-7 stretch that’s dropped Toronto two games below .500 at a 13-15 record.

Although offense hasn’t quite been the problem of late, with the Blue Jays scoring 5.5 runs per game in that 10-game span, Gibbons is willing to sacrifice a little bit of offense for some more defense. Case in point; 3B Brett Lawrie moved to second base Friday night in place of INF Chris Getz, who started at second in the team’s previous three games, so Gibbons could insert INF Juan Francisco at third and place a better bat in the middle of the order.

“We win more games when we score more runs,” Gibbons said. “We think we need some production. We’ll give it a try, if it doesn’t work we’ll move on from that.”

Gibbons added that the decision to plug Francisco into the lineup was based on what he’s done since his arrival in Toronto and that “he’s hit pretty well.” Francisco was signed as a free agent April 2 after he spent his 2013 campaign in Milwaukee and Atlanta and batted .227 and hit 18 home runs in 124 games between the two clubs.

In 11 games this season, Francisco has posted a .275 average and hit three homers in 40 at-bats.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-3, 5.09 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jose Bautista played his first game at PNC Park since the Pirates traded him to Toronto Aug. 21, 2008. He finished 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run, while running his league-best hitting streak to 12 games.

--INF Juan Francisco started at third for Toronto May 2 while everyday third baseman Brett Lawrie moved to second for the evening as manager John Gibbons looked for more offense out of his lineup with the loss of the designated hitter in a National League stadium. Francisco batted fifth and finished 1-of-3 with a walk and run scored while Lawrie hit sixth and went 2-for-4 and scored a run as well.

--C Erik Kratz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo May 2 to serve as the back-up catcher as C Dioner Navarro (sore right quad) is day-to-day. RHP Chad Franklin was optioned to Buffalo to make room on the 25-man roster.

--LF Melky Cabrera returned to the lineup and went 1-for-5. He sat out May 1 after he was hit by a pitch in the left shin April 30.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Dioner Navarro (right quad) was held out of the May 2 game, but will not be placed on the disabled list and is day-to-day.

--3B Brett Lawrie (back tightness) did not play April 30 but was back in the lineup May 1..

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He threw bullpen sessions April 30 and May 2.

--1B Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He started to swing a bat April 25 but was not yet running.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP J.A Happ

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Chris Getz

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

INF/OF Steve Tolleson