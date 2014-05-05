Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Dustin McGowan began wearing an insulin pump when he pitches, starting with his outing April 27 in Kansas City. There, he fired off a quality start when he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks in six innings.

Sunday in Pittsburgh, McGowan pitched seven innings and allowed just one run on three hits and three walks as the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a series sweep with a 7-2 victory against the Pirates.

Even with the pump, the longest-tenured member of the Blue Jays says his blood sugar can still be “erratic” at times.

“With the adrenaline going and everything, it does what it wants to do,” McGowan said. “I can’t control it sometimes.”

What McGowan did control for certain Sunday, though, was the Pittsburgh offense. And while the pump may not have a direct effect on McGowan’s performance, his manager will take any edge his team can get as the Blue Jays have dropped seven of their last 10 games.

“That’s two outings wearing that pump,” Gibbons said. “Maybe there’s something to that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (J.A. Happ, 0-0, 4.15 ERA) at Phillies (Kyle Kendrick, 0-2, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman was added to the Blue Jays’ roster before Toronto’s game Sunday. Stroman joins a bullpen looking for solutions after Blue Jay relievers blew late leads in their losses Friday and Saturday. Stroman is one of the Blue Jays’ top pitching prospects and is ranked as baseball’s 55th-best prospect by Baseball America. He made his debut in the eighth inning and pitched 2/3 of an inning.

--CF Colby Rasmus’ grand slam was his second homer of the series, and his seventh of the year. Rasmus went 5-for-13 in three games against the Pirates, drove in seven runs and raised his batting average to .218 after arriving in Pittsburgh hitting .196.

--RHP Dustin McGowan made his longest start of the season and earned his second win, pitching seven innings in Toronto’s win at Pittsburgh on Sunday. His outing also marks the first time this year he has made back-to-back quality starts.

--RF Jose Bautista finished 0-for-3 with a pair of walks Sunday, meaning his American League-best 13-game hitting streak ended. But, Bautista has reached base in each of his 31 games this season, a club record for such a streak.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (finger) was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday. It was revealed that he tore a tendon sheath in his right index finger while pitching Friday. Morrow could possibly return by July if a treatment and rehab plan works but, if not, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a rotten trip for us but we’ve played good baseball. We had to have that one today.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a 7-2 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (finger) was moved to the 60-day disabled list on May 4. It was revealed that he tore a tendon sheath in his right index finger while pitching May 2. Morrow could possibly return by July if a treatment and rehab plan works but if not, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--C Dioner Navarro (right quad) was held out of the May 2-3 games but pinch hit on May 4. He is day-to-day.

--3B Brett Lawrie (back tightness) did not play April 30 but was back in the lineup May 1..

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He threw bullpen sessions April 30 and May 2.

--1B Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He started to swing a bat April 25 but was not yet running.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Chris Getz

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

INF/OF Steve Tolleson