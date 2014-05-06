Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Toronto Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ made his case to remain in the rotation Monday night, combining with four relievers on a seven-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It felt great,” said Happ, who made his first start of the season. “It definitely felt like it had been a while, but it felt good. Didn’t feel the most comfortable, but as the game went on, (I) started to get a little more settled, so I look forward to the next one.”

Happ (1-0) had not pitched since April 23, and he had worked only four times all season. But working in a familiar ballpark -- he had pitched for the Phillies from 2007-10 -- and against some familiar faces, he allowed three hits in five innings while striking out two and walking four.

“I do like coming back here,” he said. “Some of my favorite baseball memories are from here, there’s no doubt about it.”

Happ, who threw 80 pitches (48 for strikes), improved to 3-0 in three career starts against his former team.

“I didn’t know how to really gauge what to expect as far as rust,” he said, “but as far as comfort, I could definitely be more comfortable out there. I think that’s something that hopefully will come, but overall I felt good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison 1-2, 3.82 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 0-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison, Tuesday’s starter, took a 4-2 loss to Kansas City in his last start, working seven innings and allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one. He has worked 2/3 of an inning against the Phillies in his career, without a decision.

--LHP J.A. Happ, making his first start of the season, pitched five innings to beat Philadelphia on Monday night. Happ (1-0), who has appeared in just four games altogether (and none since April 23), allowed three hits while striking out two and walking four. He is now 3-0 in three career starts against his former team.

--SS Jose Reyes led off Monday’s game against Philadelphia with a home run, his second of the season. It was also Reyes’ 19th career leadoff homer. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Reyes, who is hitting .191 in 16 games this season.

--RF Jose Bautista, hit by a pitch from Kyle Kendrick in the seventh inning Monday, has reached base safely in all 32 games to start the season. It is the longest streak to start a season since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto reached in the first 33 games of 2011. Bautista is hitting .286 with nine homers and 20 RBIs this season.

--2B Brett Lawrie left Monday’s game against Philadelphia with tightness in his right hamstring. He is listed as day-to-day. Lawrie went 0-for-2 in the game and is hitting .229 to date.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--C Dioner Navarro (right quad) was held out of the May 2-3 games but pinch hit May 4 and May 5. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He threw bullpen sessions April 30 and May 2.

--1B Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He started to swing a bat April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Chris Getz

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson