Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Toronto Blue Jays’ bullpen struggled all season. In Tuesday’s 6-5 victory over Philadelphia, starter Drew Hutchison served as the first line of relief.

Hutchison carried a 5-0 lead into the sixth inning, only to surrender five runs -- four on a grand slam by Cody Asche. But manager John Gibbons did not hesitate to send Hutchison back out for the seventh and the eighth.

Hutchison, who struck out six and walked one, retired the side in order in both innings en route to a career-best eight-inning effort. His line -- five runs on nine hits -- was not nearly as bad as it looked.

“He showed us what he’s all about,” Gibbons said. “It was a rough inning. He almost got out of it. ... That’s where you find out about a guy. That’s big for him. That will definitely go a long way for him.”

Hutchison wound up throwing 109 pitches, 73 for strikes.

“It’s good to know (Gibbons) has the trust to send you back out there,” he said. “When (a bad inning is) over, it’s over. You have to go back out and execute pitches. I was able to do that in the seventh and eighth.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee 3-2, 3.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle 5-1, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle, Wednesday’s starter, was a 7-3 winner over Kansas City in his last start. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits, while striking out four and walking two. He is 5-2 with a 3.95 ERA in eight career starts against Philadelphia.

--RHP Drew Hutchison took a no-decision Tuesday against Philadelphia, allowing five runs on nine hits over a career-best eight innings while striking out six and walking one. It was his seventh start since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in August 2012. Hutchison also went 2-for-3 at the plate, becoming just the third Blue Jays pitcher with two hits in a game, postseason included. David Cone did it in the second game of the 1992 World Series, and Roy Halladay did so in 2007, in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--RF Jose Bautista went 3-for-4 Tuesday against Philadelphia and has reached safely in all 33 games to start the season. It is the longest streak to start a season since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto reached in the first 33 games of 2011. Bautista is hitting .302 with nine homers and 20 RBIs to date.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-5 Tuesday against the Phillies, including his third homer of the season, a leadoff shot in the second off Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels. Encarnacion is hitting .234 this season.

--CF Colby Rasmus hit a two-run homer in Tuesday’s victory over the Phillies, his eighth extra-base hit on Toronto’s just-concluded eight-game road trip. He is hitting .231 with eight homers and 18 RBIs to date.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He showed us what he’s all about. It was a rough inning. He almost got out of it. ... That’s where you find out about a guy. That’s big for him. That will definitely go a long way for him.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on RHP Drew Hutchison after a 6-5 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) did not play May 6 after leaving May 5. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--C Dioner Navarro (right quad) was held out of the May 2-3 games but pinch hit May 4 and May 5. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Dunedin on May 5.

--1B Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He started to swing a bat April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Chris Getz

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson