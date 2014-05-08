Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- With Adam Lind expected to rejoin the Toronto Blue Jays in the coming days, the club has a decision to make with regards to its roster.

Someone must go down to make room for Lind on the 25-man roster, and it doesn’t appear the club has decided who that will be yet.

Prior to Wednesday’s 10-0 win over the Phillies, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said “it will probably be a catcher” which indicated that Erik Kratz, who was recently called up from Triple-A Buffalo and is the third catcher on Toronto’s active roster, was likely the odd-man out. But after the blowout win, in which Kratz homered and collected two hits, Gibbons said he wants to hold on to Kratz.

“We will probably end up keeping Kratz,” Gibbons said after the game. “Kratz is a big-league player. If we can find a way to keep him, we will definitely do that.”

Backup catcher Josh Thole is batting .400 and is knuckleballer R.A. Dickey’s personal backstop, which all but ensures his job is safe, while the club says hobbled starter Dioner Navarro doesn’t need a stint on the disabled list. Navarro has been dealing with a quadriceps issue, which is part of the reason the Blue Jays would keep Kratz around. Kratz is also a right-handed bat with power, which is a something Toronto values on the bench.

There was some thought that the Blue Jays could potentially designate corner infielder Juan Francisco for assignment, but he has four homers and .902 OPS in 58 at-bats since being called up from Buffalo. Francisco is out of minor league options and with the way he has been hitting it’s unlikely he would clear waivers, meaning the Blue Jays would lose him.

“We’d like to keep Juan,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said . “He’s playing well, and ideally you want to be able to hang on to him. I know Gibbons is fond of him, and rightfully so. He’s played well.”

A strong option to be sent down is right-handed reliever Chad Jenkins, which would give the Blue Jays a seven-man bullpen, something Gibbons said is preferred but hasn’t been ideal because of a lack of innings his starters have provided.

Lind, who could return to action as early as Thursday, went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in his fourth rehab appearance with Class A Dunedin on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 2-1, 2.06 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-3, 5.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) could return to the Blue Jays’ lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Phillies, manager John Gibbons said. “Maybe (Thursday), if not probably the next day,” Gibbons said. “We think it’s very minor, but you don’t want to aggravate it too soon, either.” Lawrie, who was lifted from Monday’s win over the Phillies in the fourth inning with tightness in his right hamstring, is unlikely to require a stint on the disabled list, Gibbons added. The 24-year-old Lawrie struggled this season, as he’s hitting just .229 with a .276 on-base percentage, but he does have six homers and a team-high 21 RBIs.

--RHP Casey Janssen (oblique) made his second rehab appearance with Double-A New Hampshire on Wednesday and struck out two over an inning of work. Janssen, who hasn’t thrown a pitch for the Blue Jays this season, is expected to make at least one more rehab appearance before rejoining the Blue Jays. If all goes well, Janssen could be back with the Blue Jays this upcoming weekend when Toronto will host the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. Manager John Gibbons recently said that Janssen will be handed the closer’s job upon his return. Janssen saved a career-high 34 games for Toronto last season, while posting a 2.56 ERA over 52 2/3 innings. Toronto is currently employing a closer-by-committee approach after Sergio Santos blew three of eight save opportunities to begin the year.

--RF Jose Bautista reached base in 34 consecutive games after hitting an RBI single in the seventh inning of Thursday’s 10-0 blowout over the Phillies. It’s the longest active streak in baseball, and Bautista is four games away from tying the club record set by Carlos Delgado in 1998. The last major league player to reach base safely in 35-plus games to begin a season was Albert Pujols, who did it 41 times in 2008. Not only is Bautista hitting an impressive .300/.458/.583 on the year, he has a major league-leading 34 walks. After two injury-plagued seasons in a row, Bautista is letting the baseball world know that he remains a superstar.

--RHP R.A. Dickey will get the ball for Thursday’s series finale against Philadelphia looking to record his fourth consecutive quality start. The knuckleballer has settled down after a rocky start to the season but is still struggling with his control. Dickey has issued a team-high 22 walks (in seven starts) and is sporting his worst strikeout-to-walk ratio since 2009. Toronto’s ace has, however, pitched considerably better at home this season -- where he will throw Thursday -- recording both his wins at the Rogers Centre and has a 3.12 ERA, compared to a mark of 8.22 on the road.

--1B/DH Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in his fourth rehab appearance with Class A Dunedin on Wednesday. It’s possible Lind could rejoin the Blue Jays for Thursday’s series finale against the Phillies and, if not, he should be good to return during the club’s weekend series against the Angels at Rogers Centre. “We’re not quite sure yet,” manager John Gibbons said. “We’ll see how he feels. He’s moving along pretty good.” Lind is hitting .324 with a .965 OPS in 34 at-bats this season and will provide the Blue Jays with another power bat in the middle of the order.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we all know what this offense can do when they get on a roll. If they keep this up, I think our pitching will be better than we have showed. If we can kind of get everything together and get on a little roll, I think we will be all right.” -- LHP Mark Buehrle, who threw seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball in a 10-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) did not play May 6-7 after leaving May 5. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--C Dioner Navarro (right quad) was held out of the May 2-3 games but pinch hit May 4 and May 5. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Dunedin on May 5.

--1B Adam Lind (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He started to swing a bat April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Chris Getz

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

INF Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson