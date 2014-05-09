Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- With Brett Lawrie (hamstring) expected to return to action for the Toronto Blue Jays’ weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels from May 9-12, the club has a major decision to make with regards to Juan Francisco.

The Blue Jays activated Adam Lind off the disabled list, which means there is no longer an everyday role for Francisco at designated hitter or first base, as Lind and Edwin Encarnacion occupy those two spots. Francisco has been playing third base while Lawrie has been out, but that opportunity won’t be there for long unless the Blue Jays move Lawrie to second base, a weaker position on the club.

Lawrie recently played second base while the Blue Jays played in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia so the club could keep Francisco’s red-hot bat in the lineup, but Lawrie let it be known that he doesn’t want to play there.

Alex Anthopoulos, the club’s general manager, said moving Lawrie to second base -- a position he played in the minors and something Toronto experimented with in 2013 -- was not going to happen, even after the interleague games.

But the problem is that Francisco has five homers and a .311/.403/.623 batting line in 17 games with the Blue Jays. He’s a bat the club doesn’t want to relegate to the bench.

“We’ll find a way to get him at-bats, I’ll put in that way,” manager John Gibbons said. “He deserves them and we are better with him in there, I would say.”

The only way the Blue Jays are likely to keep Francisco’s bat in the lineup every day is if Lawrie moves to second. It should be interesting to see how this all plays out.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 3-0, 2.84 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Dustin McGowan, 2-1, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Casey Janssen (oblique) is slated to make a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on Saturday and the Blue Jays are hoping it will be his last in the minors. Janssen has yet to appear in a major league game this season after injuring himself during spring training, then experiencing a setback when he initially went on a rehab assignment in April. “He could be back and ready to pitch Sunday or Monday,” manager John Gibbons said.

--1B/DH Adam Lind (lower back tightness) was activated off the disabled list prior to Thursday’s game against the Phillies and hit sixth while serving as the club’s designated hitter. In his first game since April 15, Lind went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI. It was Lind’s second homer of the season. Manager John Gibbons said he will probably give Lind a few more starts at DH, but intends to get him some action at first base in the near future.

--RHP Chad Jenkins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday to make room on the Blue Jays’ 25-man roster for 1B/DH Adam Lind, who was activated off the disabled list prior to Toronto’s series finale against the Phillies. Jenkins had a 9.00 ERA in three appearances with the Blue Jays. A former first-round draft pick in 2009, Jenkins is a valuable depth piece for the Blue Jays as someone who can start and work as a long-man out of the bullpen. He will likely be back with the club at some point this season.

--RHP Dustin McGowan will get the ball for Friday’s series opener against the Angels and look to extend Toronto’s season-high winning streak to six games. The oft-injured McGowan, who won a rotation spot at the end of spring training, has been up and down this season but is coming off a strong start against the Pirates in which he hurled a season-high seven innings of one-run ball. There was plenty of talk recently about McGowan’s rotation spot being in jeopardy -- even manager John Gibbons said he preferred him in the bullpen after McGowan admitted he was getting fatigued after the 60-pitch mark -- but general manager Alex Anthopoulos squashed those rumors. “We want to give McGowan a look and see how he does,” Anthopoulos said. “I kept hearing every start is for his job; I don’t know that we’ve ever said it. It’s been three starts in a row, every start is for his job, I just don’t know that ever came from the organization.”

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion blasted two homers -- the 200th and 201st of his career -- in Toronto’s 12-6 win over the Phillies on Thursday. It upped his season total to six and was the 12th multi-homer game of his career. Encarnacion started off slow but has been on fire of late, homering in three straight contests and reaching base safely in 23 of his last 25 games. He has 15 extra-base hits and 24 RBI over that span and appears to be on his way to another big year at the dish.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are some kind of hot right now,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said after his club won its season-high fifth consecutive game on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) did not play May 6-8 after leaving May 5. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--C Dioner Navarro (right quad) was held out of the May 2-3 games but pinch hit May 4 and May 5. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Dunedin on May 5.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Chris Getz

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson