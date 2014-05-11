Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The bullpen can be unpredictable.

Going into last season, the bullpen was supposed to be a weakness for the Blue Jays. It turned out to be a strength.

Based on that strength last season, the Blue Jays entered this season feeling that it would be so again this year. Think again.

The Blue Jays bullpen has been letting the team down at the worst possible times this season. One likely reason is that until recently, starting pitchers were not going deep into games and the relievers were being overworked and overexposed.

There was another example of that in the 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Starter Dustin McGowan struggled through five innings before handing the game to reliever Sergio Santos, who has pitched himself out of the closer’s role. Santos had a 1-2-3 sixth but circumstances meant he was needed again in the seventh.

He loaded the bases on a double, a ball that could have been played better by center fielder Colby Rasmus, an intentional walk and a non-intentional walk. Right-hander Steve Delabar came in and threw six straight balls to force in the run that put the Angels ahead 3-2 and was on the verge of walking in another before pitching coach Pete Walker settled him down. Delabar was an All-Star last season.

“Coming in where I came in, you just want to get ahead, I didn’t do that and obviously the result wasn’t what we wanted,” Delabar said. “I felt great. I thought it was right there. When I released the ball, I thought I was in the zone and it was nowhere close. Then Pete (Walker) came out and said let’s get it down and after that I was able to work all right. I just got on top of the ball and put it back in the zone. I tell you, it was weird that it wasn’t there, it felt good but it just wasn’t anywhere close.”

After the Blue Jays tied the game on a home run in the eighth by shortstop Jose Reyes, another All-Star from last season, left-hander Brett Cecil, allowed a leadoff triple to Angels shortstop Erick Aybar, who scored what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Raul Ibanez. Cecil is 0-3 with an ERA of 4.02 this season.

There is a chance that some order could return to the Blue Jays bullpen with the return of Casey Janssen from the disabled list, where he started the season with an oblique problem. He is on a rehabilitation assignment in the minors.

His return could return the other relievers to their regular roles. It might make a difference. But then again, the bullpen can be hard to figure out at times.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 3-2, 3.48 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-2, 4.17)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison (1-2, 4.17 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season on Sunday in the third game of a four-game series against the Angels. In two starts at Rogers Centre this season, he is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA. He is 0-1, 6.75 ERA in one career starts against the Angels.

--RF Jose Bautista hit an RBI single in the ninth inning of the 5-3 loss to the Angels on Saturday and has reached base safely in all 37 games this season. It is the longest such streak in the majors since 1B Albert Pujols opened the 2008 season by reaching base in 41 consecutive games with the St. Louis Cardinals.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) who went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29 to open the season, had his third rehabilitation outing with Double-A New Hampshire on Saturday. He pitched the first inning of a 6-5 win over Portland and allowed no hits, no walks, no runs and did not record a strikeout. He should be ready to rejoin the Blue Jays soon. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on May 5 with one inning and also pitched an inning on May 7.

--INF/OF Steve Tolleson doubled in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. All six of his hits since joining the Blue Jays on May 1 have been for extra bases, with four doubles and two triples. He is batting .429 (6-for-14).

--1B Edwin Encarnacion hit an RBI double in the first inning of Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Angels. He has reached base in 25 of his past 27 games. He has 25 RBI in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have a slider at all and the changeup got me through.” -- RHP Dustin McGowan, who did not factor in the decision Friday after allowing seven hits, two walks and two runs in five innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) did not play May 6-9 after leaving May 5. He is listed as day-to-day. He went through fielding drills May 8 and ran sprints May 9.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--C Dioner Navarro (right quad) was held out of the May 2-3 games but pinch hit May 4 and May 5. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Dunedin on May 5. He also pitched an inning May 7 and on May 10.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery for a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament on April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Sergio Santos (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Chris Getz

SS Jose Reyes

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Adam Lind

INF Juan Francisco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson