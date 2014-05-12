Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Following a home-and-home interleague sweep of four games against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Toronto Blue Jays were on a roll. Their winning streak was up to five games.

Then the Los Angeles Angels visited Rogers Centre, and everything changed. The Angels won three in a row and the Blue Jays hope to salvage the final game of the series Monday night. Toronto’s season record is down to 18-20.

What happened? Was it just the reality of returning to the American League?

”In all honesty, we looked tired today,“ manager John Gibbons said after the Blue Jays lost their third game in a row, falling 9-3 Sunday. ”But they’re taking it to us. They’ve got a good pitching staff over there. We were riding high in those five games, we were swinging the bats, we were pitching. And they came in here and they basically shut us down.

“You just have to ride that out. It’s something that a well-pitched game can cure. But they’re just outplaying us. That’s the way it goes in this business sometimes. You think everything’s going in the right direction and all of sudden, wham, you run into some pretty good pitching and a good offense over there.”

If a well-pitched game is what it takes, the Blue Jays have a good chance of that because they have left-hander Mark Buehrle going Monday. He is 6-1 with a 1.91 ERA this season.

On the other hand, Buehrle often struggles when facing the Angels, against whom he is 2-8 with a 4.95 ERA. However, Los Angeles has not seen Buehrle this season. The way he is pitching, the Angels may well be looking at a lot of halos on the scoreboard come Monday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-20

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 4-2, 3.21 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 6-1, 1.91)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle (6-1, 1.91) will make his eighth start of the season Monday in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. He is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three home starts this season. He is 2-8 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 career games (21 starts) against the Angels. Last season, he was 0-1 with an 11.70 ERA against Los Angeles.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) was activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Janssen had sidelined all season, and he made one rehab appearance at Class A Dunedin and three more at Double-A New Hampshire, throwing a total of four scoreless innings. He completed his rehab assignment with one inning for New Hampshire on Saturday. Janssen will resume his role as closer. He had 34 saves in 36 opportunities last season, and he has converted 56 of 60 save opportunities since taking over as closer on May 9, 2012.

--INF Chris Getz was designated for assignment Sunday to make room for RHP Casey Janssen, who was activated from the disabled list. Getz batted .160/.222/.200 in 10 games with the Blue Jays after he was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on April 29. In 18 games at Buffalo, he batted .309/.382/.338 with nine RBIs. He was signed to a minor league contract Jan. 16.

--3B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) is expected to return for Monday’ series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager John Gibbons said that Lawrie could play second base against right-handed starters with INF Juan Francisco at third base. “We’re going to give it a shot,” Gibbons said. “Who knows if it works, at least give it a shot.” The Angels will start LHP C.J. Wilson on Monday, so it may not happen until the Blue Jays open a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 10, after Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. “He came up a little tender the other night,” manager John Gibbons said. “There’ll be a move coming. We’re not sure exactly what that’s going to be.”

--RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels to end his streak of reaching base safely at 37 games to open the season. It was the longest streak by a Blue Jay since 1B Carlos Delgado reached base in 37 consecutive games in 2001.

--OF Kenny Wilson was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Twins and was assigned to Double-A New Hampshire. The Twins claimed Wilson, 24, from the Blue Jays off waivers on April 24. In a total of 26 games in Double-A this season, Wilson is hitting .204/.276/.291 with one homer and nine RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My fastball command was a little bit off. You can’t walk four guys. Things like that you can’t do.” -- RHP Drew Hutchison, who allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings during the Blue Jays’ 9-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (sore hamstring) left the May 5 game, and he did not play May 6-11. He is expected to return to action May 12.

--RHP Casey Janssen (left abdominal/lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 15, but was shut down on April 17 after suffering an abdominal strain. He started a new rehab assignment with Dunedin on May 5, and he was activated May 11.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery for a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament on April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista