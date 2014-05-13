Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- You know Mark Buehrle is on a roll when he can allow five walks in a game for the first time in four years and he still wins.

Whether he struggles or breezes, the result is usually a win for the 35-year-old left-hander this season.

He became the first seven-game winner in the major leagues when he pitched six-plus innings, allowing six hits, five walks and two runs in a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

It was just the fifth time in his career that he has allowed more than four walks in a start. He had not allowed five walks in a game since June 28, 2010.

Only one of his walks on Monday came around to score.

“I figured it out,” Buehrle said. “If you walk enough guys, they’re not all going to score. It seems like the last couple of starts that every time I walked a guy they’d score. I walked five tonight and just crossed my fingers that they all wouldn’t score but it didn’t happen tonight so I’ve got it all figured out.”

Buehrle is trying not to be too analytical about his quick start to the season. He is going so well that Monday’s win was just his third in 22 starts against the Angels.

Last year at this time of the year, in his first season with the Blue Jays, he had allowed 11 home runs. This season, he has allowed just one.

“Why did you have to bring it up?” he asked. “You don’t ask too many questions, you just go with it. I don’t know.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 2-1, 3.86 ERA) at Blue Jays (3-3, 4.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his ninth start of the season in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre. The knuckleball pitcher is 2-0 with a 3.28 ERA over his past four starts. He is 3-1 with a 3.06 ERA in five starts at home this season.

--RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday after it was announced after Sunday’s game that RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow strain) would go on the 15-day disabled list. Jenkins, 26, returns for his third stint with the Blue Jays this season. He is 0-0, 9.00, in three outings with Toronto covering three innings. In nine games at Buffalo, including one start, he is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA. Dickey is 2-2 with a 3.61 ERA in 11 career games (five starts) against Cleveland.

--INF Jonathan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday after C Erik Kratz was returned on option to the Bisons. Diaz, 29, appeared in 22 games with the Blue Jays before being returned to Buffalo on option on April 30. He gives the Blue Jays versatility on the bench. He can play second, third and shortstop well defensively and can also go to the outfield if needed. He batted .176 with one double and one stolen base in his previous stint with Toronto. He started at shortstop in Monday’s game against the Angels with SS Jose Reyes given the day off. Diaz was 0-for-4 in Monday’s 7-3 win over the Angels.

--C Erik Kratz was returned on option to the Bisons after INF Jonathan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. He batted .231 in 11 games for the Blue Jays this year.

--SS Jose Reyes was given the day off for Monday’s series finale against the Angels. INF Jonathan Diaz, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, started at shortstop. Even when the Blue Jays had to shift around their defense in the seventh after CF Colby Rasmus left with tightness in his right hamstring, Reyes stayed on the bench. Manager John Gibbons said he wanted to give him the full day off.

--3B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) was back in the starting lineup Monday and hit a two-run homer in the 7-3 in over the Angels. It was his seventh homer of the season. Lawrie tweaked his hamstring running to first base on May 5 at Philadelphia. He started at third base on Monday and then moved to second base in the seventh when the defense was shuffled when CF Colby Rasmus left the game with a tight right hamstring. Lawrie moved to second with INF/OF Steve Tolleson moving from second to right field after RF Jose Bautista shifted to center field. INF Juan Francisco entered the game to play third base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As usual, it all starts on the mound. Buehrle is on some kind of roll and he’s the perfect guy tonight.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, of LHP Mark Buehrle, who won his seventh game of the season Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) was removed from the May 12 game as a precaution after six innings and was listed as day-to-day.

--2B Brett Lawrie (sore hamstring) left the May 5 game, and he did not play May 6-11. He returned to action May 12.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12, retroactive to May 1 1.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery for a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament on April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista