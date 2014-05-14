Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Kevin Pillar is hoping he can stick around with the Toronto Blue Jays this time, and there’s at least a solid chance he will.

The California native, who can play all three outfield spots and was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Cleveland Indians, admits he was not himself when he was promoted to the majors in 2013 and made his big league debut. He was nervous in the clubhouse, at times lost at the plate and, as a result, didn’t make a very good first impression.

“I didn’t perform the way I know I can perform, and hopefully the second time is a charm,” said Pillar, who started in center and hit in the No. 9 spot in the order for his season debut Tuesday, going 0-for-3. “I‘m definitely coming in with a different attitude this time and am way more prepared. I don’t have those same butterflies.”

Pillar hit .206/.250/.333 over 36 games with the Blue Jays last season and wasn’t really considered for a roster spot out of spring training. The 25-year-old, and former 32nd-round draft pick in 2011 -- who uses his late selection as motivation -- was determined to change the mind of the club this year, and hit the cover off the ball with the Buffalo Bisons.

In the 10 games prior to his promotion, Pillar hit .405/.435/.667, upping his average to .305 on the season, and reached base in 26 consecutive games. Pillar also had an 18-game hitting streak at one point in the year and made the adjustments that were needed to get back on the Blue Jays’ radar.

“I feel like I‘m back doing things that I had done my whole career,” Pillar said.

Bringing the versatile and hot-hitting Pillar up to the big club was an easy decision for Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

“Kevin was swinging it good down there, he has earned his shot,” Gibbons said.

A spot for Pillar opened up after Toronto’s starting center fielder Colby Rasmus experienced tightness in his right hamstring in the club’s 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. But even when Rasmus returns -- and the Blue Jays are officially calling it a day-to-day thing -- the team will still need to employ a fourth outfielder who can play in center field, something Pillar can provide the club with.

It should surprise no one if Pillar sticks around once Rasmus is able to suit up again.

“I know this may be temporary but I‘m going to go out here and make it impossible for them to send me down,” Pillar said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-3, 3.48 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Dustin McGowan, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) sat out Tuesday’s 5-4 series-opening win over the Cleveland Indians and is considered day-to-day. Rasmus entered play Tuesday tied for the major league-lead among center fielders with nine home runs and has made a major turnaround at the plate in the month of May. The 27-year-old hit just .200/.242/.400 in April and, after making some mechanical changes at the plate, started pounding the ball in May. He sports a .286/.318/.714 batting line with five homers and 12 RBIs over 42 at-bats this month.

--OF Kevin Pillar was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Tuesday’s contest against the Cleveland Indians to provide the Blue Jays with some outfield depth, as starting center fielder Colby Rasmus is day-to-day with tightness in his right hamstring. Pillar, who played in center field and can man all three outfield spots, went 0-for-3 in his season debut. Even once Rasmus returns there’s a solid chance Pillar -- who made his major league debut last season -- could stick around in Toronto, as the club has lacked an adequate fourth outfielder for the majority of the season. Pillar raked with the Buffalo Bisons before his promotion, hitting .405/.435/.667 over his last 10 games and reached base safely in 26 consecutive contests. He believes he’s more prepared to handle big-league pitching in his second major league stint. “Definitely one of the biggest things I worked on this season was some plate discipline,” Pillar said. “Just getting a better approach, maybe not getting to two strikes as easily, being more aggressive. But once I did get to two strikes, learning where I had to look -- not to chase that slider down and away.”

--RHP Casey Janssen recorded his first save of the season in Tuesday’s 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians. Janssen, making his second appearance of the season, had been out all season with an oblique injury before getting activated off the disabled list Sunday. He has recorded a save in 17 consecutive opportunities and 35 of his last 37 tries. Known as a strike-thrower, Janssen should provide a Blue Jays bullpen that has struggled to start the year with some stability. That’s at least how Blue Jays manager John Gibbons sees it. “When he started closing a couple of years ago, he’s been almost perfect,” Gibbons said. “I mean, he’s reliable. Early on in the season, we started out pretty good coming out of the ‘pen closing some games, and then we hit a rough spot. So it’s definitely good to have him back. You kind of just eliminate that inning, thinking he’s got the ninth.”

--SS Jonathan Diaz was optioned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Thursday after the Blue Jays recalled outfielder Kevin Pillar. It was the second time that Diaz has been optioned this season, and this latest one comes after playing in just one game with the Blue Jays. Diaz, who has hit .158 with a .256 on-base percentage in 23 games with Toronto this season, is known as a glove-first player and provides the Blue Jays with depth in the minor leagues. If an injury occurs to one of Toronto’s middle infielders, there’s a strong chance Diaz will return.

--RHP Dustin McGowan will get the ball for Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians, his eighth start of the season. McGowan, who won Toronto’s last rotation spot at the end of spring training, has gone more than five innings in just three of his starts this season and will take a 4.63 ERA into the contest. The oft-injured 32-year-old, who will make his fourth career start against the Indians, has an 11.05 lifetime ERA vs. Cleveland, the second highest against any club he has ever faced.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I get a good 18 hours to beat myself up, and then it’s time to turn the page and enjoy that we won the game. But I do have an expectation of myself that is better than what I‘m producing.” -- Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey, who was chased from the contest after unraveling in the seventh inning, after a 5-4 win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) was removed from the May 12 and missed the May 13 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery for a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament on April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar