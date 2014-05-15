Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Steve Tolleson is the handyman for the Blue Jays. Just how handy, he showed in Wednesday’s 15-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

He plays infield, he plays outfield. He’s already done that for the Blue Jays. But on Wednesday, he provided some right-handed relief for the battered Blue Jays bullpen.

After Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer to end the scoring in the ninth, manager John Gibbons sent in Tolleson to get the last out, which he did on a popup from left fielder Mike Aviles after designated hitter Lonnie Chisenhall had rapped out a double for his fifth hit of the night.

Tolleson pitched in similar situations in 2011 and 2012 in the minors. But this was a first for him in the majors.

He said Gibbons approached him as the score mounted and warned him that he could be needed.

”I pitched maybe one inning in 2011 and one in 2012, just a similar scenario where we’d used a lot of pitchers,“ Tolleson said. ”I think both times were late in the year where we basically only had nine healthy position players and I volunteered both times just to go out there and throw strikes and try to get an out.

“Thole asked me, ‘What kind of pitches are you going to throw?’ and I said, ‘Man, hopefully just strikes. I‘m just going to throw two-seam fastballs or changeups, whatever you guys want to call it.’ I feature a knuckle ball but I didn’t want to pull one out tonight.”

H said he got the ball from his last out.

“I did,” he said. “(Left-hander Mark) Buerhle made sure I got the ball. (Shortstop Jose) Reyes threw it in the stands but we retrieved it. It’s one of those unique opportunities that I’ll be thankful for old and grey one day. It’s unfortunate it happened the way it did.”

Tolleson solved a short-term problem. But the Blue Jays might have to do some repair work with the bullpen for Thursday’s game.”

“I don’t know what we’re going to do, to be honest with you,” Gibbons said. “Would you be surprised if we didn‘t?”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 1-3, 5.65 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A, Happ, 1-1, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his third start of the season in the finale of a three-game series with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. He also has made three relief appearances after opening the season in the disabled list with back tightness. He is 1-1, 4.91, in his two starts but lasted only 2 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits, in a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on May 10. In two career outings against the Indians, including one start, he is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

--C Dioner Navarro was put on the bereavement/family medical emergency list on Wednesday before the game against the Cleveland Indians and C Erik Kratz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Navarro must remain in the list for a minimum of three days to a maximum of seven days. He is batting .276 with one home run and 16 RBIs this season. Navarro is expected to miss a few days to take care of a family matter.

--C Erik Kratz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians after C Dioner Navarro was placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. This is the third stint with Toronto for Kratz, 33, who is batting .231 with two home runs and six RBI in 11 games (four starts). He’ll share catching with left-handed hitting C Josh Thole who got the start in Wednesday’s 15-4 loss to Cleveland. Kratz struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth.

--RHP Neil Wagner allowed six hits and six runs in 1 1/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ 15-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. He was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the game and RHP Chad Jenkins has been returned to the Bisons on option. This is the second stint with Toronto for Wagner, 30, who was recently reinstated from the seven-day minor league disabled list where he had been placed with a right forearm strain. Wagner was recalled to help provide some late-game short relief because RHP Casey Janssen, the closer, and RHP Steve Delabar were not available for Wednesday’s game against Cleveland because of recent use. They should be ready to pitch on Thursday. Janssen pitched two days in a row, and picked up his first save the season on Tuesday, in his first action since coming off the disabled list Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just one of those nights where they were waffling the ball. Made some bad pitches, got waffled. Made some good pitches, got waffled. Just have to tip your hat to them.” -- Toronto RHP Dustin McGowan after a 15-4 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) was removed from the May 12 and missed the May 13-14 games. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery for a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament on April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Neil Wagner

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro (bereavement list)

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar