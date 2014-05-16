Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The feel-good story is over.

Dustin McGowan, the oft-injured Blue Jays right-hander who miraculously won a starting job at the end of spring training, was pulled from Toronto’s rotation after eight starts. He went 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA and will work as a reliever moving forward.

The 32-year-old, who has undergone Tommy John surgery and multiple shoulder operations, simply wasn’t recovering between starts the way he needed to and was worried the problem wouldn’t go away.

In fact, he was concerned it could lead to another injury. So he informed the club and, after a discussion with manager John Gibbons, it was determined that McGowan was best suited to work out of the bullpen -- something he did last season.

”I noticed I was getting more and more sore after every start,“ said McGowan, who entered the year having not logged more than 30 innings in a season since 2008. ”When I started noticing that ... I knew it was time to probably say something.

“Everything in general (is) getting sore, but the good thing is there is no pain whatsoever. I’ll take that all day, but I just didn’t want it to get worse, lead to something worse.”

The Blue Jays are hoping McGowan’s stuff will play up more out of the bullpen. He still has a fastball that can reach the mid-90s and will feature a slider and changeup as his putaway offerings. Toronto intends to use him in high-leverage situations as a second right-handed set-up man to bridge the gap to closer Casey Janssen.

McGowan’s replacement in the rotation has yet to be determined. But the leading contenders are right-handed relievers Marcus Stroman and Todd Redmond.

Redmond made 14 starts last season but has been serving as long reliever this year. The 28-year-old didn’t make his big-league debut until 2011, but he got a chance later in his professional career and has made the most of it.

Stroman, meanwhile, is considered by many to be the club’s top prospect. He has made five appearances out of Toronto’s bullpen after dominating at Triple-A Buffalo prior to his promotion. In five Triple-A starts, Stroman went 2-2 with a 1.69 ERA and struck out 36 over 26 2/3 innings.

“He’s been starting in Buffalo, so he’s been using four or five pitches he’s got,” Gibbons said. “In the bullpen he’s been trying to narrow it down. ... It’s a little different approach there.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-3, 4.37 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 3-1, 2.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Anthony Gose was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday after the Blue Jays placed CF Colby Rasmus on the 15-day disabled list with right hamstring tightness. This is Gose’s third stint with the Blue Jays this season, but Thursday’s contest, in which he went 0-for-2 with a walk against the Cleveland Indians, marked just his fifth game. With Rasmus ineligible to return until May 28 at the earliest, Gose should get an extended look this time, and manager John Gibbons said he will platoon with the recently promoted Kevin Pillar in center field. Gose will start vs. right-handers, Pillar vs. lefties. “(Gose) thinks he’s a big-league player, and we’re giving him the shot to keep doing it,” Gibbons said.

--CF Colby Rasmus was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Tuesday, with right hamstring tightness. Rasmus had been dealing with the hamstring issue for a few days and sat out the first two contests of the three-game set with the Cleveland Indians. Manager John Gibbons said Rasmus “wasn’t healing quick(ly) enough,” so the team decided it was best to put him on the DL and call up someone so it wouldn’t have to play with a short bench. Rasmus, who is hitting .286 with five homers in May, is eligible to return on May 28.

--RHP Dustin McGowan was removed from the rotation Thursday and will work strictly out of the bullpen. The oft-injured McGowan, who had logged just 46 2/3 innings the past three season, made eight starts this year, going 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA. He said he simply wasn’t able to recover between starts the way he needed to, he and management decided he would work as a reliever -- as he did last season. “I noticed I was getting more and more sore after every start. ... I knew it was time to probably say something,” McGowan said. Manager John Gibbons said right-handed relievers Marcus Stroman and Todd Redmond are the leading candidates to replace McGowan.

--RHP Drew Hutchison will get the ball for Friday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Hutchison is coming off his second-shortest outing of the year in which he issued a career-high-tying four walks and lasted just 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The righty has made one start against the Rangers: In his 2012 rookie season, he allowed six runs over six innings in a no-decision. Hutchison has struggled in his last three starts after coming out strong to start the year, but he is still punching batters out at a rate of 9.73 per nine innings.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit two homers in a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Encarnacion hit a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run blast in the fifth to give him eight on the season and six in May. It was the designated hitter’s second multi-homer game of the year and the 13th of his career. The two home runs -- giving him 132 as a member of the Blue Jays -- put him in sole possession of ninth place on the club’s all-time list, passing former catcher Ernie Whitt. “I’ve been great at the plate the last couple of weekends, and it makes me happy and very proud because when I play like that I know I can help the team win,” said Encarnacion, who has reached base in 28 of his last 32 contests.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I noticed I was getting more and more sore after every start. When I started noticing that ... I knew it was time to probably say something.” -- RHP Dustin McGowan, who was removed from the rotation Thursday and will work strictly out of the bullpen.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) was removed from the May 12 game, and he missed the May 13-15 games before being placed on the 15-day disabled list May 15. The move is retroactive to May 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery for a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament on April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Neil Wagner

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro (bereavement list)

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose