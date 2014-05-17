Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Toronto starting pitcher Drew Hutchison didn’t let a slow streak get him down.

He didn’t let the fact that he was facing Texas’ Yu Darvish get him too high either.

Instead, Hutchison steadily worked through the Rangers lineup, striking out six and walking only one for his first career complete-game shutout.

Hutchison won his second game of the season Friday as the Blue Jays edged the Rangers, 2-0. But he didn’t act like a man with a huge burden lifted off his shoulders. He remained steady in the postgame interview.

“It’s obviously something I was happy to do,” Hutchison said. “Now I‘m looking forward to getting the ball in five days. Thinking about the last seven starts doesn’t do any good for what’s going forward. Just like this is over now. You enjoy it today and you move forward.”

As far as the other guy on the mound, Darvish has been very good for the Rangers the last two Friday nights. A week after Darvish held Boston to two David Ortiz hits through 8 2/3 innings, the Texas ace struck out 11 Blue Jays and gave up just two runs in eight innings of work.

Didn’t bother Hutchison though.

“That’s something you don’t control,” Hutchison said. “You can only control what you’re doing against their hitters. Once the ball leaves your hand, there’s nothing else you can do. (Darvish is) usually going to be very stingy. For my game plan, it’s just go out there and worry about what I‘m doing and pound the zone.”

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons liked what he saw from both pitchers, especially given the circumstances.

“Really good,” Gibbons said. “(Darvish) was almost as good as our guy. You know you’ve got to match him on the mound. Otherwise it’s going to be a long, long night.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-1, 2.04 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 1-4, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison threw his first career complete-game shutout. Hutchison bounced back from a streak of seven straight starts without a win to go head to head with Rangers ace Yu Darvish and came out ahead. Darvish struck out 11 to Hutchison’s six, but Hutchison was ultimately more efficient, throwing 105 pitches in the complete game. He said he did a good job of controlling what he could control. “You can only control what you’re doing against their hitters,” Hutchison said. “Once the ball leaves your hand there’s nothing else you can do. (Darvish is) usually going to be very stingy. For my game plan, it’s just go out there and worry about what I‘m doing and pound the zone.”

--DH Adam Lind picked up where Boston’s David Ortiz left off a week earlier. Ortiz was the only Red Sox player to get a hit off RHP Yu Darvish in Darvish’s previous outing, an 8-0 two-hit victory for the Rangers pitcher. Lind was the first Blue Jay to break through with a hit against Darvish as Lind poked a single through the right side of the infield with no outs in the fifth. Lind then produced Toronto’s second hit with one out in the seventh when he again singled through the right side, but again Darvish retired the Blue Jays before Lind could reach second.

--LF Melky Cabrera gave Rangers starter Yu Darvish problems all night. Cabrera walked twice before posting the game-winning hit, a double down the right-field line that scored Erik Kratz and Anthony Gose.

--C Erik Kratz led the way in finding a way to break through RHP Yu Darvish as he bunted down the third-base line for a single in the top of the eighth. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre made a bare-handed grab of Kratz’s bunt and slung the ball to first, but pulled 1B Mitch Moreland off the bag. No matter though, Kratz was already at first and the play was scored a hit. Blue Jays CF Anthony Gose followed with another bunt single and both would score on Cabrera’s double to right.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury wasn’t considered serious.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery for a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament on April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Neil Wagner

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro (bereavement list)

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose