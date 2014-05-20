Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Toronto manager John Gibbson sat back and declared he liked the way the team was playing following the Blue Jays’ 4-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.

Following a four-error performance in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday, Gibbons didn’t back off his previous position.

“I think we’re playing good baseball,” Gibbons said. “We started trending downwards for a while and then we came back and, regardless of the way it looks now, our division it’s going to be one of those years. Everybody is bunched up and we’ve got to continue to play good baseball.”

Gibbons had the backs of both pitcher R.A. Dickey and third baseman Juan Francisco following the loss.

Dickey gave up three earned runs before departing the game in the seventh.

“That’s been his nemesis,” Gibbons said. “He gets into the seventh inning all year. But, you know, He was really good today, so he’s got to get past that.”

Meanwhile, Francisco committed a throwing error that allowed Texas right fielder Alex Rios to get on base to start the seventh. Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland followed with a two-run home run that gave Texas a 4-2 lead. Francisco couldn’t handle a grounder by Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos, but that play didn’t exacerbate Texas’ rally in the eighth.

“Everybody is going to make some errors,” Gibbons said. “One was costly before the home run. But (Francisco is) playing good baseball. I‘m glad we got him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 2-1, 3.57 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-3, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo Sunday, but his future remains bright. Stroman made five appearances out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays and posted a 12.79 ERA. The plan is to have Stroman rejoin the starting rotation in Buffalo for a potential call-up later this season.

--RHP R.A. Dickey worked into the seventh, but gave way as a result of the Rangers working their way out of a slump and some defensive problems for the Blue Jays. Texas RF Alex Rios reached on an error on third baseman Juan Francisco to start the seventh, then first baseman Mitch Moreland homered to put Dickey and Toronto in a 4-2 hole. Toronto short stop Jose Reyes failed to tag the bag on an apparent double-play opportunity later in the seventh and the Blue Jays got no outs on the play. Dickey left later in the seventh having given up three earned runs on three hits, three walks and three errors in 6 1/3 innings.

--3B Juan Francisco hit his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning that landed in the second row of the upper deck at Globe Life Park’s home-run porch. Francisco moved into a tie with Edwin Encarnacion for third on the Blue Jays in homers. But Encarnacion reclaimed third place on the team for himself in the top of the sixth when he homered to left-center field, his ninth of the season. Francisco had a rough game defensively, though, as his throwing error in the bottom of the seventh later resulted in a two-run homer for Mitch Moreland instead of a solo shot.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion rocketed a home run an estimated 413 feet to left-center field in the top of the sixth to tie it at 2. It was Encarnacion’s 24th extra-base hit of the season, which tied him for fourth in the majors this season. Encarnacion’s ninth homer of the season one-upped teammate Juan Francisco, who hit his eighth homer of the season an estimated 408 feet in the top of the fourth.

--RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-3 with a walk in the series finale against Texas after he tormented the Rangers a game earlier. Bautista reached base five times with a home run, a single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made some errors, but only one run scored off of it. It looks a little worse than the result we got. We’ve been really good defensively all year.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons after a 6-2 loss to Texas on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. The injury wasn’t considered serious.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery for a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament on April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose