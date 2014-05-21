Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It was a day to remember for Rob Rasmussen.

The Toronto Blue Jays optioned right-hander Marcus Strohman to the minors after Sunday’s loss to the Texas Rangers, and they elected to fill his spot Tuesday by calling up Rasmussen, a 25-year-old lefty.

Rasmussen made his major league debut by retiring David Ortiz in the seventh inning Tuesday night in Toronto’s 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“Truthfully, I’ve been traded quite a few times already in the past three years or so,” said Rasmussen, acquired in the offseason from the Philadelphia Phillies. “You just kind of appreciate the team that you’re with, appreciate the opportunity that they’ve given you, and, yes, my stay with the Phillies was short. Never pitched for the organization, but I can’t say that this hasn’t been an unbelievable trade for me to be able to have this opportunity and get up here with the Blue Jays.”

It is unclear how long Rasmussen will remain with the Jays, especially with a roster move looming before Saturday night’s against Oakland. Toronto is thinking of promoting right-hander Liam Hendriks from Triple-A Buffalo to start against the A‘s.

Regardless, Rasmussen gives the Jays a third lefty in the bullpen, along with Brett Cecil and Aaron Loup. And they utilized him right away Tuesday, calling on him to face none other than Big Papi with a three-run lead in the seventh. Sure enough, he got Ortiz to ground to first base.

Rasmussen had a 2.65 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 17 innings for Buffalo.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 2-3, 3.64 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-3, 6.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) underwent an MRI exam Tuesday, and he was found to have a mild strain, according to manager John Gibbons. Rasmus landed on the 15-day disabled list early last week.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) is scheduled to resume throwing Friday, although it remains unclear when he will be able to come off the 15-day disabled list. Santos last pitched for the Blue Jays on May 9.

--LHP Rob Rasmussen, promoted from Triple-A Buffalo before the game, made an effective major league debut Tuesday. Called in to face Boston DH David Ortiz in the seventh inning, Rasmussen induced a groundout to first base. He then was replaced by RHP Steve Delabar. Rasmussen, 25, was 0-1 with one save and a 2.65 ERA in 13 appearances for Buffalo this year.

--LHP J.A. Happ started red-hot Tuesday night against Boston, and he still earned the win despite fizzling toward the end. Happ (3-1) yielded four runs on seven hits with over five-plus innings, striking out six and walking two. During one early dominant stretch, he struck out six of seven Boston batters, all of them going down on 93-94 mph fastballs, and he escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the fourth with the help of a nifty double play started by 3B Brett Lawrie. However, he did allow two runs on three doubles in the fifth and a two-run homer to Jonny Gomes in the sixth that ended his night. All in all, not a bad outing for Happ, who was making just his fourth start of the season after appearing in three games out of the bullpen before moving into the rotation.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion is off to a blistering start in May. Encarnacion hit a pair of two-run homers Tuesday night to power the Blue Jays past the Red Sox. It was his third multi-homer game this season, all of them in May, and the 14th of his career. He has 11 homers this season, including nine in 20 games so far this month. With two more games against the Red Sox in the next two days, there could be more to come. The slugger has hit 12 homers at Fenway Park since the start of the 2012 season, tied with Nick Swisher for the most by a visiting player in that time.

--LF Melky Cabrera is seeing the ball really well this month. Cabrera raised his average to .323 with a 4-for-5 night that included a solo home run, two doubles and two RBIs in a win over Boston. He now leads the majors with 61 hits after his second four-hit performance this year. He has gone hitless in only seven games this season. Toronto might possess the best top four of any lineup in baseball, with the speedy Jose Reyes leading things off, followed by sluggers Cabrera, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion, who hit two homers Tuesday.

--RHP Drew Hutchison will be hard-pressed to replicate the results of his last start, but he gets the chance when he faces the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Back in the big leagues after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in his rookie season in 2012, Hutchison outpitched Texas ace Yu Darvish on Friday, tossing a shutout in a 2-0 win. The 23-year-old allowed just three hits with one walk and six strikeouts in his ninth start of the season. His matchup against Boston comes at the right time, too, as the Red Sox have dropped five consecutive games and are struggling to connect for any big hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a good lineup. We feel it’s as good as any in baseball offensively.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays hit four homers Tuesday in a 7-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He is scheduled to resume throwing May 23.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose