Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Edwin Encarnacion has already set a Blue Jays record for multi-homer games in a month, with four.

There are still 10 games left in the month.

After hitting two home runs Tuesday night, the first baseman smashed two more on Wednesday, his sixth and seventh in the last six games.

He has 11 homers in May, driving in 23 runs so far this month.

Wednesday night, he did his damage against Boston right-hander Clay Buchholz. Doesn’t sound like much? Well, Encarnacion was 1-for-21 against Buchholz coming into the game.

”The last time we played them in Toronto, we gave Edwin the day off when Buchholz pitched, for that reason,“ Toronto manager John Gibbons said after Encarnacion continued his May onslaught. ”But he was so hot ... you can’t figure some things out, why it happened like that.

“He erased all that tonight.”

Encarnacion is the second Blue Jays slugger with back-to-back multi-homer games. He has seven homers in the last six games, five in the last three.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-1, 2.11 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 4-5, 2.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion will hate to see the month of May come to an end. He hit two more homers Wednesday night, his third and fourth in two nights, his sixth and seventh in the last six games, and the 10th and 11th homers in May. He has 23 RBIs during the month. The multi-homer games were the 14th and 15th of his career, third and fourth this month. Encarnacion, the first Blue Jay ever to have four multi-homer games in a month, came into the game 1-for-21 lifetime against Clay Buchholz before punishing him in this game. In fact, he was rested the last time the Jays faced Buchholz.

--RHP Drew Hutchison, coming off a three-hit shutout of the Texas Rangers -- his first career shutout and complete game -- pitched 5 2/3 innings for his second straight win on Wednesday night. He allowed six hits and one run before leaving with two men on and two out in the sixth. Hutchinson is 2-0 lifetime against the Red Sox.

--RHP Casey Janssen picked up his second save in as many nights on Wednesday, his fifth in as many tries this season and his 21st in a row dating back to last year.

--SS Jose Reyes had two hits in the first two innings on Thursday night. He has hit safely in 11 of the last 12 games, at a .313 clip. He has five multi-hit games on the season, two in the last three games.

--RHP Sergio Santos, out since May 9 with a right forearm strain, played catch for the first time Wednesday at Fenway Park. There is no time frame for the closer’s return. “It’s been about 12 days without any kind of throwing and that’s too long for me,” said Santos. “I want to get out there and start chucking just because it feels good.”

--LHP Mark Buehrle, off to a 7-1 start, with the only loss coming against the Red Sox on April 25, faces Boston in the series finale on Thursday. He is 8-10 with a 4.55 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA at Fenway Park. The April 25 game is truly the only blemish of Buehrle’s great start -- he allowed 12 hits and seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s crazy how this game is. In April, I only had two homers and now I have (11) this month and two in one day (twice), and I only hit two home runs in April. This game’s crazy.” -- Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion after a 6-4 win over Boston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP J.A Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose