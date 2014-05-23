Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Thursday was a day for the Blue Jays to celebrate a three-game sweep of the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

It also was a day for right-hander Liam Hendriks to celebrate.

Before left-hander Mark Buehrle allowed two runs over seven strong innings against the Sox, manager John Gibbons disclosed that Hendriks will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start Friday night against the Oakland Athletics.

Hendriks, 25, has a chance to stay in the rotation, too, as the No. 5 starter. Because of days off in the schedule, the Jays haven’t needed a fifth starter since Dustin McGowan lost the job on May 14.

In nine games at Buffalo, Hendriks posted a 1.48 ERA and 36 strikeouts while walking only three batters in 48 2/3 innings. For now, he gets the nod in the rotation over veteran Todd Redmond, who started 14 games last season and has pitched in long relief this year.

The Jays will have to make a roster move to open a spot for Hendriks. Lefty reliever Rob Rasmussen could be optioned to Triple-A, or the Jays could opt to designate struggling reliever Esmil Rogers for assignment after he posted a 6.97 ERA in 20 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-22

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-1, 2.39 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Liam Hendriks, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle atoned for his lone loss of the season by becoming baseball’s first eight-game winner. Buehrle (8-1) allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings Thursday, leading the Blue Jays to a sweep of the Boston Red Sox. Buehrle’s only blemish this season came against the Red Sox on April 25, when he allowed a season-high seven runs and 12 hits in an 8-1 loss. He was staked to a 7-1 lead in the second inning Thursday. “I got my butt handed to me last time against them,” Buehrle said. “Obviously getting a lead like that, you go out there and try to make some pitches and realize if you make mistakes it isn’t going to affect you as much.”

--RF Jose Bautista absolutely loves playing at Fenway Park. Bautista hit a first-inning homer in a win over Boston on Thursday, his 18th in 40 career games at the historic ballpark. He leads all major-leaguers in that category. Bautista also had three hits Thursday, extending his streak of reaching base against Boston to 15 games. He also has reached base in all but one of his 48 games this season. The former home run champion has 12 round-trippers this season.

--LF Melky Cabrera got things rolling for Toronto on Thursday by homering in the first inning, his second long ball in three days. He seems to be the spark plug lately, too. The Blue Jays’ No. 2 hitter in the lineup went 4-for-5 in a win Tuesday, scoring the first three times he reached base. The first two times he reached, Edwin Encarnacion brought him around with home runs. Cabrera is batting .320, has recorded a hit in 40 of his 47 games this season and, with eight homers, is off to the best power start of his career.

--RHP Liam Hendriks certainly has earned his spot start Friday. The Blue Jays announced that RHP R.A. Dickey’s start will be pushed to Saturday and Hendriks will take the mound Friday. Playing for Triple-A Buffalo, Hendriks leads the International League with a 0.80 WHIP and owns the second-best ERA at 1.48. He is 5-0 in seven starts this season and has walked just three batters in 48 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Look at what he’s done all year. He’s a different style of pitcher, but who’s pitched better in baseball, really? Like I said over and over and over, it’s not like he came out of nowhere. The guy’s had a fantastic career.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after LHP Mark Buehrle became the first pitcher to eight wins this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose