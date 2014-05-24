Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Liam Hendriks appreciates the chance to pitch in the majors again with the Blue Jays.

He went 2-13 with a 6.06 ERA in 30 outings -- 28 starts -- over three seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

Something had to change, so the 25-year-old from Perth Australia said he approached this season with a different mindset.

“And it’s paying dividends already,” Hendriks said after allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings to earn the decision in Toronto’s 3-2 win over Oakland on Friday night.

The results of the different approach were evident at Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 5-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 10 outings (eight starts) before being promoted to Toronto for the start on Friday.

“I would definitely say he’s earned another start,” manager John Gibbons said.

“I‘m just being more aggressive,” Hendriks said. “I‘m getting after guys and getting ahead a lot more often; it’s nice when you can get ahead of guys. It makes it a little easier. There’s a couple of more pitches that you can use and you don’t have to be so fine. I was trying to throw a perfect pitch every time, and it’s not possible.”

The Blue Jays claimed him off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Feb. 21. Now he has a chance to stick in Toronto’s rotation.

“It was a huge thing for me,” he said. “I was given opportunities in Minnesota and didn’t capitalize on them.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-22

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 4-1, 2.54 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 4-4, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey, originally scheduled to start the opener of the three-game series against Oakland on Friday, was bumped to Saturday and RHP Liam Hendricks took the start Friday after being promoted from Triple-A Buffalo. This will be Dickey’s 11th start of the year. He has allowed only 53 hits in 60 innings but has given up 30 walks against 50 strikeouts. He has allowed a total of 12 walks in his past four starts. He has pitched either six or 6 1/3 innings in each of his past six starts but has not completed seven innings. His only seven-inning start was April 10, a loss to the Houston Astros. Dickey is 1-4 with a 4.92 ERA, in 14 games (10 starts) in his career against Oakland.

--RHP Esmil Rogers was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Liam Hendriks, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start Friday against the Athletics. In 16 relief appearances, Rogers was 0-0 with an ERA of 6.97 ERA this season. “He’s been scuffling; we had to make a move,” manager John Gibbons said. “And we want to get a look at (LHP Rob) Rasmussen and keep him up here and see what he can do.”

--INF Steve Tolleson hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the second inning of Friday’s 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. “He’s got some sneaky power for a little guy,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s got a nice short compact swing but there’s a little pop in there, too.” Said Tolleson: “I’ve probably hit one home run for every 10 games I’ve played in my career. Today just happened to be that day.” It was his first home run in the majors since June 10, 2012.

--RHP Liam Hendriks made his first major-league start since Sept. 16, 2013. He allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win as the Blue Jays beat the Oakland A’s 3-2. “I would definitely say he’s earned another start,” manager John Gibbons said. The 25-year-old from Perth, Australia, loaded the bases in the fifth on a single, a walk and a hit batter but ended the inning when SS Jed Lowrie hit a fly ball that was caught at the wall in center. He admits he strayed from his game plan of staying aggressive and that got him into trouble. “I started thinking, and any time I start thinking it’s never good; just ask my wife,” he cracked. “I was trying to make a perfect pitch.”

--RHP Casey Janssen is 6-for-6 in converting save opportunities after pitching the ninth inning in a 3-2 win over Oakland on Friday. Janssen has converted 22 straight save chances going back to last season and has converted 40 of 42 save opportunities since the beginning of the 2013 season.

--RF Jose Bautista walked in the third inning and singled in the sixth of a 3-2 win over Oakland on Friday. He has reached base in 48 of 49 games this season and leads the majors with 42 walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just being more aggressive. I‘m getting after guys and getting ahead a lot more often. It’s nice when you can get ahead of guys. It makes it a little easier. There’s a couple of more pitches that you can use and you don’t have to be so fine.” -- RHP Liam Hendriks, after winning in his return to the majors Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose