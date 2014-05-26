Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Left-hander J.A. Happ has made the most of his opportunity in the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting rotation.

Happ, who began the season on the disabled list, pitched out of the bullpen once he was activated off the disabled list, a role he wasn’t happy with. The southpaw has primarily started throughout his big-league career, which began in 2007, and felt he had a guaranteed rotation spot in spring training. But he got rocked in the spring and had some back pain and the Blue Jays had other ideas, handing the fifth spot in the rotation, which was supposed to be Happ‘s, to right-hander Dustin McGowan.

McGowan didn’t last in the rotation but even before that, the Blue Jays lost Brandon Morrow to injury, which created a spot for Happ. It didn’t start off pretty but Happ has turned some things around and definitely has a longer leash than he did just a couple weeks ago.

After lasting just 2 1/3 innings during his second start of the season, Happ has recorded quality starts in two of his last three outings and won each of those games, including Sunday’s series finale against the Oakland A’s in which he threw a season-high seven innings.

“It felt good. Tight game, I was glad to go back out there and get through that inning and still feel good,” Happ said following Sunday’s win.

Happ didn’t allow a run and struck out a season-high seven batters. One of the big keys was his fastball, which he consistently got swings and misses off. In the first inning, Happ blew three 95-mph fastballs by A’s slugger Yoenis Cespedes. Added velocity has been a key for Happ this season.

The 31-year-old’s average four-seam fastball is at 93-plus mph, according to Brooksbaseball.net, which is easily the highest it’s ever been throughout his career. Happ has downplayed the importance of the extra velocity but it’s clear he’s able to overpower hitters, even with mistakes in the zone, more often than in the past.

Happ, however, acknowledged that his fastball is a main weapon of his and commanding it better is why he has pitched stronger as of late.

“First and foremost, it was about me throwing the ball where I‘m supposed to throw it, and then pitching off the fastball and using everything,” Happ said about the adjustments he has made.

The lefty has had an up-and-down career, but with the newfound velocity -- and a strong offense to back him up -- the Blue Jays could end up having a solid arm in Happ, especially at the back end of the rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-22

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 2-2, 2.63 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 3-3, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion broke open a scoreless affair in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 3-1 win over Oakland by crushing a 2-2 offering from A’s starter Drew Pomeranz over the fence in left field for his 14th home run of the season to put the Blue Jays ahead 1-0. It was Encarnacion’s 12th home run this month, tying RF Jose Bautista for the most in May in Blue Jays franchise history. The club record for homers in any month is 14 by Bautista in June 2012. Encarnacion started off slow, going deep twice in April, but has homered eight times in his last 10 games.

--SS Jose Reyes matched a career high by stealing three bases in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Oakland to help the Blue Jays complete a three-game sweep of the first-place A‘s. It was the eighth time Reyes has stolen three bases in a game in his career and the first time since Sept. 25, 2005. Reyes, who has been successful on 10 of 11 stolen-base attempts this season, has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 games. “If I get on base a lot, it’s going to be a lot of stolen bases because my leg feels very good,” said Reyes, who began the season on the disabled list with a hamstring injury he sustained after his first at-bat of the year.

--RHP Drew Hutchison will look to extend Toronto’s season-high six-game winning streak when he gets the ball for Monday’s series opener against the division rival Tampa Bay Rays. Hutchison has won his last two outings and allowed two runs or fewer in six of his 10 starts this season. The 23-year-old has been a pleasant surprise in the Blue Jays’ rotation after being sidelined for all of the 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery the year before. Hutchison has already beat the Rays earlier in the season, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his first start of the campaign. His only other start against the Rays came during his rookie year in 2012, when he allowed six runs over four innings to take the loss.

--RHP Casey Janssen worked a clean ninth to record his seventh save of the season in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the A‘s. Janssen has converted 23 consecutive save opportunities since Aug. 4, 2013, and has yet to allow a run in eight appearances while sporting a 0.75 WHIP. Janssen began the season on the disabled list with an oblique strain but has been lights-out since returning and provided the Blue Jays bullpen with some much-needed stability.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The music is better, the jokes are better, everything is better when you’re winning. That’s kind of the way it goes. People start getting louder, you feed off that and feed off each other’s personalities.” -- LHP J.A. Happ, who threw a season-high seven scoreless innings as the Blue Jays won their sixth straight game Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose