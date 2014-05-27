Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Colby Rasmus should be able to return from a strained right hamstring within a week.

The Toronto Blue Jays center fielder was seen doing on-field running drills Monday. However, he won’t be ready to play in the finale of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, the first day he will be eligible to come off the DL.

When he does return, the Blue Jays will face an interesting decision. Both Anthony Gose and Kevin Pillar, who began the season at Triple-A Buffalo, are playing well in Rasmus’ absence.

The left-handed-hitting Gose and right-handed-hitting Pillar are playing center in an informal platoon. Gose is the more natural center fielder and in a small sample is better defensively than Rasmus, able to run to the spot where the ball will come down. Rasmus is often caught trying to catch up to the ball, especially ones hit over his head. Rasmus brings home run power.

Pillar mostly played the corner outfield positions in his previous Toronto stop. He is fundamentally sound and plays hard, a good combination.

Both Gose and Pillar are showing signs of improving at the plate. Gose brings the added dimension as a burner can on the bases, and it has been an important factor in the Blue Jays’ seven-game win streak.

Pillar went 2-for-4 filling playing right field Monday in Toronto’s 8-5 win over the Rays as regular right fielder Jose Bautista was used as designated hitter. Pillar is 7-for-14 in the past four games in which he had a plate appearance.

If manager John Gibbons knows who will stay and who will go, he is not saying.

“We’ll worry about that when we get there,” he said before Monday’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-22

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 1-1, 1.40 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 8-1, 2.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 11th start of the season in the middle game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. When he pitched seven innings in a 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox last Thursday, he became the first major league pitcher to reach eight wins on the season. His 2.16 ERA is second in the American League. He is 9-5 with a 4.21 ERA in 23 career games (18 starts) against Tampa Bay. He was one out from a shutout of the Rays in a 3-0 win on April 2 at Tropicana Field.

--SS Jose Reyes led off the first inning with a bunt single Monday in Toronto’s 10-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to extend his hitting streak to nine games, 13-for-38 (.342). He has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games and has reached base in 22 of his past 23 games.

--OF Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 Monday in Toronto’s 10-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, making him 7-for-14 with two doubles in the past four games in which he had a plate appearance. He started in right field Monday while Jose Bautista rested his sore legs as designated hitter.

--RF Jose Bautista was given a break with a start as designated hitter Monday in Toronto’s 10-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Bautista went 1-for-5 with an RBI, and he has reached base in 50 of his 52 games. “(Bautista was) a little banged up, his legs were sore,” manager John Gibbons said.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) could be ready to return within a week. He has been on the disabled list since May 12 and has been doing running drills on the field. He probably would need to play in some minor league games before returning, possibly next week. “He was out there running and shagging in early BP,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before Monday’s game. “We’ll see in the next few days what happens.”

--OF Melky Mesa and RHP P.J. Walters were acquired by the Blue Jays from the Royals’ organization on Monday in exchange for cash. Mesa, 27, was hitting .284/.386/.527 with 10 homers and 39 RBIs in 23 games for Triple-A Omaha this year. He spent parts of the previous two seasons in the majors with the Yankees, going 6-for-15 with one RBI. Walters, 29, was 1-4 with a 7.97 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) for Omaha. He has five years of major league experience with the Cardinals, Blue Jays and Twins, compiling a 6-10 record and a 6.28 ERA in 40 games (24 starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When things are going good, they’re going good. We had a couple of those dunk-shot hits that we dropped drop in there, too, and that’s when you know things are going good.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays ran their winning streak to seven games with a 10-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He went through a series of on-field running drills May 26. He might be able to return in early June.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose