Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays are on a roll right now. An eight-game winning streak that sees them perched atop the American League East.

It is their longest winning streak since last June, when they won 11 in a row.

The difference is that this year’s surge has put them in first place. Last year’s winning streak nearly pulled them, but not quite, out of the hole they dug themselves early in the season.

At the end of their winning streak last season, they were 38-36 and finished the season 74-88.

After winning eight in a row this year, they are 31-22. They won 13 of their past 15 games and 18 of their past 23. During that stretch they have a 122-86 edge over the opposition in runs scored.

Toronto starting pitchers earned the win in eight consecutive games. It is the most since 1993 -- a year in which the Blue Jays won the World Series -- when Toronto starters had the win in nine consecutive games.

“I think the biggest key for us is, for a good, team, when you lose a couple games and struggle, how you bounce back,” said left-hander Mark Buehrle who was the winning pitcher in Tuesday’ 9-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to go 9-1 for the season. “I think that’s the biggest key now. We’re having fun, we’re winning games, and everybody’s having fun right now.”

Buehrle was asked if he could see the team bounce back like this after they lost three in a row at home to the Anaheim Angels.

Did he expect this after the team lost three to the Angels from May 9-11?

“I’ve always known we’ve had a good team,” Buehrle said. “I felt the same thing last year. So I was wrong last year. But this offense, the way the guys are swinging the bat it seems like everything’s coming together -- defense, guy’s base running. I don’t know how many runs we scored with guys just taking an extra base or (SS Jose) Reyes on second base and they throw to first and he scores on it. It just seems everything’s going our way right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-22

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-2, 4.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Liam Hendriks, 1-0, 1.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Liam Hendriks (1-0, 1.59 ERA) earned the victory last Friday against the Oakland Athletics in his first major league start of the season and his first for the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old Australian, who pitched previously with the Minnesota Twins, was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the start against the A’s and he allowed three hits, three walks and one run in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA in one career start against the Rays.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion hit his 16th homer of the season in Tuesday’s 9-6 win over the Tampa. It was his 14th homer of May, which equals RF Jose Bautista’s club record for one month. Bautista hit 14 homers in June of 2012. “Like I said to somebody earlier that, not playing against him a lot over my career I didn’t know he was that good of a player until last year, seen what he did offensively, defensively,” said Tuesday’s winning pitcher LHP Mark Buehrle. “He wants to play first base every day. He goes out there and he wants to take his at-bats. I don’t know how many times I’ve been at the end of the dugout and they come over in a blowout game and they said they were going to put someone else in.”

--C Dioner Navarro was hit on his left hand on a wing by Rays C Jose Molina in the third inning of Tuesday’s 9-6 win over the Tampa but he stayed in the game and hit an RBI single in the fourth. “I can’t say enough about how he came out and said, I think my finger’s broken,” said LHP Mark Buehrle, who won for the ninth time this season. “I kind of pushed him back and said, ‘I’ll faint right here if I see that.’ And he stayed in the game. And there were a few times I threw some pitches that you could see he kind of put his head down, grimaced a little bit. You knew he was in pain but he stayed in the game.” Navarro said preliminary examination showed a bruise. “We’ll see how it feels tomorrow,” he said. “And be ready to play in another game.” Later in the game, Navarro was hit on the forearm by a foul ball. When it was suggested to Navarro that Buehrle was laughing on the mound when that happened, the catcher said. “I don’t know, I’ll go and check the video.” And if the pitcher as laughing, what did he intend to do? “I’ll let him know I throw harder than him.”

--LHP Mark Buehrle pitched 6 2/3 innings on Monday allowing four runs (three earned) and has a major league high nine wins. He is 9-1 with a 2.33 ERA. He is the second Blue Jay in club history to win at least nine of his first 11 starts of a season. RHP Roger Clemens won 10 in 1997. The nine wins are the most he has had in a season before the end of May. “Obviously I didn’t pitch good, I didn’t have my best game tonight,” Buehrle said. “But, again, gave up those first two runs and obviously going up against (RHP Alex) Cobb, who had a great stretch going coming into this game I knew we might be in trouble. But they came out, tied the game, put up four the next inning and two the next inning. It’s impressive watching these guys.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re having fun. When you’re winning, you’re having more fun than when you’re losing. It just seems like the ball is falling our way and we’re playing good baseball.” -- Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle, after a 9-6 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He went through a series of on-field running drills May 26. He might be able to return in early June.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose