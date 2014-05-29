Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

Gose makes big plays to lift Blue Jays to sweep of Rays

TORONTO -- Liam Hendriks knows what outfielder Anthony Gose can do.

The right-handed starter, who did not factor in the decision in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, goes back a few years with the 23-year-old outfielder.

So Hendriks, a 25-year-old native of Perth, Australia, was not surprised by the leaping catch at the wall Gose made on his behalf in the third inning on Wednesday for the final out. It came with a runner at first base.

“I’ve seen him (make) those plays before,” Hendriks said. “When I was in (Triple-A) Buffalo and he was there, he was making plays like that. He was making plays like that even when, I think he was 15 or 16, and he actually lived in my house in Australia for a little bit. He came over there for, it’s called the Goodwill Series, and he was billeted out to my place. I’ve seen him and I know what he can do.”

Gose helped win the game with a bunt single in the ninth inning. When Rays right-hander Juan Carlos Oviedo threw the ball past first base for an error, it allowed pinch runner Kevin Pillar to come around to score the winning run.

Hendriks, who was making his second start since being called up from Buffalo, allowed a two-run homer to right fielder Wil Myers in the second inning. It was one of three hits he allowed, but that line does not indicate his lack of effectiveness for stretches of the game.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera crashed into the wall making a catch on third baseman Evan Longoria in the sixth and it was followed by a good play by second baseman Brett Lawrie, who was helped by first baseman Edwin Encarnacion on a grounder by James Loney.

“That was incredible out there,” Hendriks said. “I was battling there for a little bit and they picked me up big time and made some amazing plays behind me and it’s incredible.”

Gose and Pillar are getting their chance with center fielder Colby Rasmus on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. The way they are playing, Rasmus can take all time he needs.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-22

STREAK: Won nine

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 6-3, 2.95 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 5-4, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey (5-4, 3.95 ERA) will start for the 12th time this season in the opener of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at Rogers Centre. After going 8 1/3 innings (five hits, one walk, and two runs) on Saturday in a 5-2 win over Oakland, his ERA is below four for the first time since he joined the Blue Jays for the 2013 season. Dickey is 3-3 with a 4.33 ERA in 12 career outings (six starts) against Kansas City.

--OF Anthony Gose helped defeat the Rays with a bunt single in the ninth inning. Gose put the bunt down the first-base line and Rays RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo threw the ball wildly to first. OF Kevin Pillar, who was pinch running after C Dioner Navarro led off with a single, scampered all the way home with the winning run. Gose also made a sensational catch in center field in the third inning.

--SS Jose Reyes led off Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays and has an 11-game hitting streak in which he is batting .370 (17-for-46). He came around to score on a single by 1B Edwin Encarnacion. Reyes had an infield single in the second and a single in the seventh to go 3-for-4.

--C Dioner Navarro (left index finger) was able to play in Wednesday’s series finale against Tampa Bay after his left hand was hit by the bat of C Jose Molina in the third inning of Tuesday’s 9-6 win over the Rays. Navarro feared that the finger was broken but continued and hit an RBI single. The injury was diagnosed as a bruise. He led off the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays with a single and OF Kevin Pillar, who ran for him, came around to score the winning run on a bunt single by OF Anthony Gose and a throwing error by RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm strain) has been throwing on flat ground, but after his session on Tuesday, he felt tender. “He was a little tender so it’s a little bit of a setback and we’ll back him off a few days and I think we’ll try him again on Sunday,” manager John Gibbons said before Monday’s game. Santos has been on the disabled list since May 10.

--3B Brett Lawrie was 1-for-4 in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He is on a seven-game hitting streak, going 9-for-28 (.321). Over his past 28 games, he is batting .304 (34-for-112).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a pretty exciting win all around for the team. Three straight sweeps and to sweep an AL East opponent in the Rays, who we’ve had trouble with over the last couple of years ... a huge win.” -- OF Anthony Gose, who helped the Blue Jays defeat the Rays Wednesday with a bunt single in the ninth inning.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground on May 27, felt tender on May 28 and will be shut down until June 1.

--C Dioner Navarro (left index finger) was able to play May 28 after his left hand was hit by a bat May 27.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He went through a series of on-field running drills May 26. He might be able to return in early June.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return by July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose