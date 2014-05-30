Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- John Gibbons does not pretend to be historian.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays manager knows that first baseman Edwin Encarnacion must be making some history with the way he is hitting this month.

“Don’t know what to tell other than it’s pretty amazing,” Gibbons said. “He’s a special guy, and he’s locked in right now. I don’t know where it goes down in history, but it’s pretty historic in my mind.”

Encarnacion hit a pair of two-run homers off James Shields on Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 8-6, 10-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals, giving him 18 homers for the season. He has 16 homers in May, a club record for any month. He also has five multi-homer games in May, which equals the major league record for any month set by Harmon Killebrew in May 1959 and equaled by Albert Belle in September 1995.

The 16 homers in May are one short of the major league record of 17 set by Barry Bonds in 2001. Encarnacion matched the number of homers hit by Mark McGwire in May 1998 and Mickey Mantle in May 1956.

Encarnacion still has two games left in the month, so he may not be finished.

“It’s unbelievable,” shortstop Jose Reyes said. “Hopefully he can continue to hit like that, continue to be hot because we need it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 4-2, 3.55 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ (4-1, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his ninth appearance and sixth start of the season in the second game of a four-game series against the Royals at Rogers Centre on Friday. He is coming off his best start of the season, pitching seven scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits to the Oakland A‘s, a game won 3-1 by Toronto. Happ is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three career starts against Kansas City.

--SS Jose Reyes went 0-for-5 Thursday in Toronto’s 8-6 loss in 10 innings to the Kansas City Royals, snapping his season-best 11-game hitting streak. He hit .370 (17-for-46) in that span. It was a bad night for Reyes. He made a throwing error with two outs in the ninth to allow the tying run to score. The loss ended Toronto’s nine-game winning streak. “No excuse, you know,” he said. “I should make a better throw there. It was a routine ground ball, I got it perfect, I just didn’t have enough on the throw. It’s not good. I have to make that play any time. In that situation with two out I have to make that play. It’s in the past, a tough loss for us. That’s all I can say. As soon as I let it go, I knew this was not going to be a good throw. I‘m not allowed to make that kind of throw in that situation.”

--1B Edwin Encarnacion hit a pair of two-run homers Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 8-6, 10-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals. His 16 homers in May are a club record for any month. RF Jose Bautista set the previous club record of 14 for a month in June 2012. He has 33 RBIs in May, one short of the club record set by 1B Carlos Delgado in June 2003. The major league record for home runs in May is 17, set by Giants LF Barry Bonds in 2001.

--RF Jose Bautista gave the Blue Jays a lift when he threw out Royals DH Billy Butler at first on a sharp groundball to right field. It gave the Blue Jays the second out of the ninth inning with no one on base. However, a single and a throwing error by SS Jose Reyes allowed the Royals to tie the game at 6, and Kansas City went on to win 8-6 in 10 innings. Bautista has tried for the out at first before, but this was the first time he was successful in the major leagues. “He’s really known for his offense, but he’s one of the best in the game, too, defensively,” manager John Gibbons said. “Butler was running with not much speed. Bautista really charged the ball.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey allowed five runs and 10 hits in five-plus innings in a no-decision Thursday during the Blue Jays’ 8-6 loss to the Royals in 10 innings. It snapped a string of seven quality starts by Dickey. It was the third time he allowed five or more runs this season. He has allowed a homer in three straight starts after going four starts without allowing one. “They got on me pretty good,” Dickey said. “They were aggressive.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We continue to play unbelievable baseball. We had an opportunity to win this game tonight, we lost it. We’ll come back tomorrow and maybe we’ll start a new winning streak.” -- SS Jose Reyes, after his ninth-inning error allowed the Royals to tie Thursday’s game. Kansas City went on to record an 8-6 win in 10 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground on May 27, but he felt tender May 28. He will be shut down until June 1.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He went through a series of on-field running drills May 26. He might be able to return in early June.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Rob Rasmussen

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose