Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays continue to do their best to befuddle. They hardly behave like a team that is in first place in the American League East, although that could change quite soon. They even look a little panicky at times.

The latest move is to recall right-hander Marcus Stroman from Triple-A Buffalo to start Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. This is so they can give right-hander Drew Hutchison, who was scheduled to start Saturday, another few days before making his 12th start of the season after coming back from Tommy John surgery. He will go Tuesday in Detroit.

But what’s the fascination with Stroman other than the fact he was the Blue Jays’ first pick in the 2012 draft? Oh yes, his radar gun readings are good, which always seems to carry weight.

But, if you are a contending team, isn’t there anyone available with a little more major league experience, a little more major league success?

Everyone wishes Stroman good luck. He is an engaging person.

But he was hit hard in most of his five outings this season that made his promotion look premature. He got too many pitches up in the zone and some of them were crushed. He allowed 13 hits in 6 1/3 innings but only one home run. He walked only one batter and struck out four.

He made two starts with Buffalo, May 20 and 25, after being returned from Toronto and allowed seven earned runs and 10 hits in a total of nine innings. He did have nine strikeouts in those starts, which counts for something.

Maybe the Blue Jays will win Saturday, maybe Stroman will pitch well. However it works out, the first reaction is that this is not a move that you would like to see from a team that fancies itself as a contender.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Aaron Brooks, 0-0, 27.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 1-0, 12.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 12.79 ERA) has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start. RHP Drew Hutchison who was scheduled to start on Saturday has been pushed back to Tuesday for the start against the Tigers in Detroit. Stroman is 2-4 with a 3.03 ERA in seven starts at Buffalo but has allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs over nine innings in his two starts since being returned to Buffalo. Stroman made five relief appearances with Toronto before being returned to Buffalo “We wanted to get Stroman back here to give him a look as a starter after he had a couple of starts down there,” manager John Gibbons said.

--RHP Bobby Korecky had a short stay with Toronto after his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and LHP Rob Rasmussen was returned to Buffalo on option. Korecky pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief in Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals and after the game was designated for assignment so that RHP Marcus Stroman could be recalled to start Saturday’s game. The 34-year-old was 3-1 with a 0.29 ERA and five saves in 22 games for the Bisons this season. He allowed just one run in 31 innings, opening the season with 17 straight scoreless innings. His .150 opponent’s average ranks second lowest among International League relievers. A 13-year professional, Korecky entered Friday having appeared in 22 major league games with Minnesota, Arizona and Toronto and has a 2-0 record with a 7.30 ERA. He pitched one inning with the Blue Jays in 2012.

--LHP Rob Rasmussen was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. The 25-year-old pitched two runless innings in four appearances with Toronto after he was called up from Buffalo on May 20. He has a 2.65 ERA in 13 outings with Buffalo. “I think he’s going to help us, especially against left-handed hitters,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

--RHP Drew Hutchison (4-3, 3.88 ERA) was supposed to start Saturday against the Kansas City Royals but will be given some extra time off and will start make his 12th start of the Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park instead. He has won three consecutive starts, including a three-hit shutout of the Rangers at Texas on May 16. He allowed five runs in five innings last Monday in a 10-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. But he is coming back from Tommy John surgery performed in 2012 and the Blue Jays are being careful with him this season on his return to the majors. “The plan all along coming in this year was to try to pick some spots to give Hutch a little breather,” manager John Gibbons said. “After his last start I thought he was a little tired so it was a perfect spot to give him an extra few days.”

--RF Jose Bautista threw out a runner at first from the outfield for the second consecutive game in Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He got DH Billy Butler at first on a line drive to right in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-6 loss in 10 innings. On Friday he nailed 2B Omar Infante at first after short-hopping his soft liner. Bautista has five outfield assists. I don’t know if you’ll see a better play in baseball today than that play right there,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Omar hit the ball and lost it, he thought it was foul. For Bautista to come, smother the ball, one, and then still see that he had a play at first base, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a play like that. Tremendous play.”

--LHP J.A. Happ gave manager John Gibbons what he needed in going 7 2/3 innings in Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He kept the score at 4-1 until he gave up a two-run homer to CF Lorenzo Cain with two out in the eighth. “Happ kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win,” Gibbons said. “We were a little worn out down in the bullpen so we needed a good start and he gave it to us. He saved us down there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They have one of the better pitching staffs in baseball.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons after a loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground on May 27, but he felt tender May 28. He will be shut down until June 1.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He went through a series of on-field running drills May 26. He might be able to return in early June.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar