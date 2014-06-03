Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The path is cleared for right-hander Marcus Stroman to get an extended look in the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation.

Following Toronto’s 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Liam Hendriks to Triple-A Buffalo, leaving Stroman as the fifth starter in the rotation. If Saturday were an audition for Stroman, he passed with flying colors.

The right-hander, whom the Blue Jays only officially announced would be spot starting that one game, hurled six innings of one-run ball while striking out six.

Hendriks threw well over his two starts with the Blue Jays, but Stroman’s upside was clearly too much for Toronto to overlook.

“The thing with Hendriks, we want to keep him starting if something happens or we want to insert a guy for a start to give these guys a break,” manager John Gibbons said. “He could have gone down and been a long man ... but we don’t want him to start backsliding because we think he can help us as a starter as the season goes on.”

Stroman and Hendriks were the best two starters at Triple-A Buffalo this season. However, Stroman, touted as one of the club’s best prospects, has the much bigger ceiling. Hendriks is a fly-ball pitcher who pitches to contact, while Stroman can throw in the mid-90s and has a swing-and-miss slider.

The Blue Jays called up Stroman earlier in the year to use him in relief, but his arsenal and stuff give him a chance to be an exceptional starter. It appears he will get the chance to prove he belongs, and his second start of the season will come Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-24

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 4-3, 3.88 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 2-2, 2.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., last week to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. Rasmus, who has not played since May 12, could rejoin the Blue Jays in mid-June.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion, who hit a major-league-leading 16 homers in May, sealed the deal in the eighth inning of Toronto’s 4-0 victory over the Royals on Sunday by smoking a 0-1 offering from RHP Aaron Crow on a line to left field for his 19th home run of the season. The two-run shot moved Encarnacion one homer behind the Orioles’ Nelson Cruz for the most in baseball. Encarnacion picked up right where he left off in May. His 16 homers last month tied him with Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle (1956) for the most ever by an American League player in May. The 16 homers Encarnacion hit were the most ever by a Blue Jays player in any month.

--RHP Liam Hendriks was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo following the Blue Jays’ 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday. The Blue Jays, who are off Monday, will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers. Hendriks made two starts for the Blue Jays, going 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA with eight strikeouts and three walks. The 25-year-old earned the promotion after a dominating run at Triple-A in which he went 5-0 with a 1.48 ERA over nine games and seven starts. He will return to the Bisons’ rotation and remain a candidate for a potential spot start if Toronto needs one later in the season, manager John Gibbons said.

--LHP Mark Buehrle became the first 10-game winner in baseball and helped the Blue Jays split their four-game set with the Royals by hurling eight scoreless innings in a 4-0 win at Rogers Centre on Sunday. It is the fastest the southpaw has reached the double-digit win mark in his career and the 14th consecutive year he has achieved the feat. Buehrle (10-1) didn’t allow a runner to reach third base while winning his sixth consecutive decision. He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three. It is the longest personal win streak for Buehrle since he was victorious in nine straight games from April 20-July 3, 2005. The soft-tossing and pitch-to-contact Buehrle was quick to credit his defense for the success he’s having this season.

--RHP Drew Hutchison will get the ball for Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit. Hutchison will be pitching on a couple extra days of rest after the Blue Jays pushed back his scheduled start Saturday. The club intended to find ways to monitor Hutchison’s workload this season after he missed all of last season following 2012 Tommy John surgery. “It was already kind of mentioned to me, and I knew at some point this was going to happen,” Hutchison said. “Of course I want to take the ball every five days. It’s something you take pride in doing.” Hutchison looked fatigued in recent starts and saw a noticeable drop in his fastball velocity. According to Brooksbaseball.net, Hutchison’s average four-seam fastball velocity consistently dropped since the start of May. He was throwing close to 3 mph faster in his first May start compared to his last. This will be something to monitor in future starts. Hutchison will be making his first career start against the Tigers.

--RF Jose Bautista extended his hitting streak to eight games with a third-inning single Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 4-0 win over the Royals. He has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games and reached base safely in 56 of 58 games this season. Edwin Encarnacion’s historic May, in which he tied an American League record for homers in the month with 16, overshadowed the monster season Bautista is having. Bautista’s slash line is now up to .311/.442/.558, and he has 14 homers. “Jose has really been the constant all year since Day 1,” manager John Gibbons said. “Everybody knows he can hit, you look over his track record the last few years, but defensively, baserunning, he is just a complete player. He has set the tone for us all year. He just continues to get on base, he has changed his approach at the plate a little bit, so he’s beating some teams the other way to set the table for those other guys and he is still hitting his home runs. He has played as good (on) defense as anybody in baseball.”

--RHP Bobby Korecky, who was designated for assignment Friday after throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his season debut, was placed on optional waivers and cleared. Korecky will remain on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster and will rejoin Triple-A Buffalo.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I need defense behind me, it’s key. I don’t strike out many guys, so the ball is put in play. I don’t know if it’s one of those things, working fast keeps them on their toes and keeps them ready to field stuff, I don’t know if that’s the key to it, but I just like to get the ball and throw it, and I know guys like to play behind you whenever there is a quick game. I need those guys all over the place out there when I‘m pitching.” -- LHP Mark Buehrle, who earned his 10th win of the season Sunday as Toronto beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down for at least four days.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. Rasmus could rejoin the Blue Jays in mid-June.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar