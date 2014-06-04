Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Protecting Edwin Encarnacion in the lineup is getting more complicated for Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

Encarnacion’s club-record 16 home runs in May made the lineup spot after him an important part of Gibbons’ routine. The manager studies past performances against the opposing starter carefully, trying to ensure he has the best possible option behind Encarnacion. The aim is to make it more difficult to pitch around the slugger.

During last weekend’s four-game series against Kansas City, Gibbons used three different players behind his first baseman -- third baseman Juan Francisco (twice), designated hitter Adam Lind and second baseman Brett Lawrie. In the series opener at Detroit on Tuesday, Lind protected Encarnacion with Lawrie and Francisco in the next two slots.

Gibbons went with Lind because Francisco struck out in each of his previous three at-bats against Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez.

Gibbons believes the juggling act can work because he has solid options.

“Oh yeah, I think so,” he said Tuesday before the Blue Jays’ 5-3 win over the Tigers. “We’ve got the guys who can do it, too. It’s just a matter of who it’s going to be.”

There is some variety among the players batting ahead of Encarnacion, who went 1-for-3 Tuesday. Normally, Encarnacion bats directly after right fielder Jose Bautista, but against certain right-handers, Gibbons will split up his two top sluggers with the left-handed Lind in between.

The lineup tinkering is a function of the way opposing managers now view Encarnacion. Royals manager Ned Yost was content to walk Encarnacion rather than give him pitches to hit, though Encarnacion homered off a mistake pitch by reliever Aaron Crow on Sunday.

“It wasn’t until the last couple of games in Kansas City that they really started to pound the ball in on him, and if they walked him, they walked him,” Gibbons said. “Crow tried to go in and left it out over the plate, and (Encarnacion) took him deep.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-24

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 5-4, 4.30 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 8-2, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will try to bounce back from one of his worst outings this season when he faces Detroit on Wednesday night. Dickey allowed five runs in five innings against Kansas City in his last start but escaped with a no-decision. Dickey, who is 5-2 with a 3.86 ERA in his career against the Tigers, made seven consecutive quality starts before the Royals raked him for 10 hits. He is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his previous outings at Comerica Park.

--RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Tuesday’s game. Jenkins was 1-3 with a 4.01 ERA and two saves in 13 appearances for the Bisons. He allowed three runs in three innings in a stint with Toronto earlier this season. A roster spot opened up when RHP Liam Hendriks was optioned to Buffalo on Sunday. Jenkins provided additional depth to the bullpen.

--2B Brett Lawrie hit a three-run homer, his ninth of the season, to cap a five-run outburst against Detroit on Tuesday. Lawrie is hitting .239, but he is outstanding in the clutch, hitting .385 with five homers with runners in scoring position. He ranks third on the team with 34 RBIs.

--RHP Drew Hutchison was unlucky to get a no-decision Tuesday, matching Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez with seven scoreless innings. Hutchinson struck out seven, did not walk a batter and allowed only three singles, two to DH Victor Martinez. His ERA dropped to 3.50. It was the second time in his career he lasted seven innings without allowing a run. “He’s doing a heck of a job,” manager John Gibbons said. “He just started spotting his fastball better during the third inning, and the slider came together, too.”

--RF Jose Bautista knocked in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the ninth against Detroit on Tuesday. Bautista extended his hitting streak to nine games. He is batting .419 during that stretch and has reached base safely in 57 of 59 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The pitching on both sides was tremendous. Sanchez and Hutch were going at it. I thought Hutch really kicked it in during the third inning. He had a little more snap on the ball. The kid’s good, but that’s what you’ve got to do against better pitchers. You’ve got to match them because they’re not going to give up a lot of runs.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez and Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison, each of whom pitched seven scoreless innings Tuesday. Toronto eventually emerged with a 5-3 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down for at least four days.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. Rasmus could rejoin the Blue Jays in mid-June.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar