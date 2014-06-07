Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- His average fastball is just 89 mph this season and he doesn’t come with a lot of flash but make no mistake about it, Casey Janssen is one of the elite closers in the game.

Not a name often rattled off when people discuss baseball’s best ninth-inning men, Janssen is putting together a season any pitcher would gladly take. Janssen retired the side in order in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 3-1 series-opening win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday to notch his 11th save of the season.

With his 76th career save in the victory, Janssen passed B.J. Ryan for sole possession of fourth place on the Blue Jays’ all-time saves list.

The right-hander has converted all of his save opportunities -- 45 of his last 48 dating back to start of the 2013 season -- and has yet to allow an earned run this season. Janssen, who sports a 0.69 WHIP, goes about his business quietly but continues to get big results. He has converted 67 of 73 save chances since 2012 and has a 2.46 ERA over that stretch.

Janssen missed the start of the season with an oblique strain and had shoulder issues in 2013 but pushed through it. Sergio Santos, who was supposed to be Toronto’s closer of the future after the team acquired him ahead of the 2012 season, got an opportunity to show he could hold down the ninth with Janssen out but couldn’t keep the job.

Santos was lit up often and couldn’t find the strike zone, losing the role before Janssen even returned. The Blue Jays then employed a closer-by-committee approach before handing Janssen his job back when he was activated off the disabled list toward the middle of May. The rest, really, is history.

Janssen’s leash is extremely long and despite missing more than a month, he could put himself into All-Star consideration if he can keep it up.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-24

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 6-5, 3.48 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-1, 2.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) has been participating in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., and could begin a rehab assignment at the beginning of next week, manager John Gibbons said. Rasmus’ hamstring injury has been lingering -- he hasn’t played since May 12 -- but the club hasn’t reported any setbacks during his recovery. The 27-year-old was heating up before going down with the injury, hitting .286 with a 1.032 OPS and five homers over 42 at-bats in May. OFs Anthony Gose and Kevin Pillar have been platooning in center during Rasmus’ absence. At least one of them will be sent back down to Triple-A Buffalo when Rasmus returns, which could still be a couple weeks away.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm) threw a side session Thursday and felt good, manager John Gibbons said. The Blue Jays will take it very slowly with the oft-injured Santos, who had a recent setback after increasing the distance he was throwing from. Santos will likely need a couple more bullpen sessions before heading out on a rehab assignment and probably wouldn’t be ready to return to the Blue Jays until later in the month. The 30-year-old was serving as the team’s closer to start the year while Casey Janssen worked his way back from an oblique injury, but Santos proceeded to blow three-of-eight save opportunities and lost his job before landing on the DL. Santos will likely be used in lower-leverage situations once returning before being slotted in as the team’s setup man.

--LHP Mark Buehrle will get the ball for Saturday’s game against the Cardinals looking to improve on his MLB-best record. The soft-throwing lefty -- the only pitcher in baseball to win 10 games this season -- has spent all but one of his 15-year career in the American League. He will face St. Louis for just the second time in his career. Buehrle has worked into the seventh inning in six of his last seven starts and hasn’t lost since April. With another good month, Buehrle will put himself in a position to not only make the All-Star Game but potentially start it.

--RHP Marcus Stroman threw six innings of one-run ball in his second career start Friday. After being demoted to Triple-A to get stretched out as a starter following some shaky outings working out of Toronto’s bullpen, Stroman has come back with a vengeance. Stroman (3-0) won his second consecutive start and punched out a career-high seven batters. The 23-year-old allowed one run on seven hits and walked two.

--SS Jose Reyes hit an RBI single in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays’ 3-1 win over the Cardinals and finished the contest going 3-for-3 -- his third three-hit game of the season -- with two walks. He reached base a season-high five times and has turned things around after starting the season on the disabled list and then slumping shortly after his return. Reyes has reached base safely in 31 of his last 33 games and is now hitting .259 with a .330 on-base percentage. At the end of April, he was batting just .205 with a .255 OBP. What’s perhaps most encouraging is that Reyes, someone with a history of leg issues, has stolen 11 bases in 44 games this season after swiping 15 in 93 contests a year ago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was really, really good. He’s a great competitor. He’s on a mission.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, about rookie RHP Marcus Stroman, who threw six innings of one-run ball in his second career start Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He played catch May 21. He threw from flat ground May 27, but he felt tender May 28 and was shut down. He played catch on June 4 and threw a side session on June 5 and felt good, manager John Gibbons said. He will likely need to throw a few more bullpens before going on a rehab assignment.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. An MRI exam revealed a mild strain. He was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., during the week of May 25-June 1 to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 4. He has been participating in baseball-related activities at the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., and could begin a rehab assignment as early as June 9, manager John Gibbons said.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) went on the 60-day disabled list May 4. He possibly could return in July if a treatment-and-rehab plan works. If the plan is unsuccessful, the injury could require season-ending surgery.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Steve Delabar

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Brett Lawrie

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Adam Lind

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Anthony Gose

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar